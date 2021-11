Texas has a rich tradition of providing winners at the World Series of Poker, and this year is no exception. Doyle Brunson made a name for himself around the World Series of Poker tables in the seventies and is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. He retired from poker at the age of 85, but that hasn’t meant Texas has dropped off the poker map. Whilst our city is proud of household names such as the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Rangers, we can now add the name Long Ma to our list of sporting achievers after his recent World Series of Poker win.

DALLAS, TX ・ 19 DAYS AGO