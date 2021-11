A pair of U.S. senators is introducing a bill that would change some of the cryptocurrency tax reporting rules included in the new $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill. As Bloomberg News reported on Monday (Nov. 15), the bill — which was introduced by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, and Senator Cynthia Lummis, a Republican from Wyoming — would override a section of the infrastructure legislation that crypto investors say is too broad and would hurt growth.

