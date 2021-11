As Baltimore’s first school, Friends has pioneered innovative teaching and learning in, of, and for Baltimore since 1784. Friends School of Baltimore is committed to helping young people discover and become the person they are meant to be. Education is not simply a competition to be won at any cost or a high-stakes race to the 12th grade finish line. A joyful and purpose-filled education means that a young person’s journey doesn’t have a finish line; just milestones in a lifetime of curiosity and discovery.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 11 DAYS AGO