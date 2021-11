MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a suspect they said is believed to be behind two recent robberies at local Kroger stores. Officers said the first happened about 7:30 p.m. October 17, 2021, at the Kroger in the 3400 block of Poplar Avenue. Investigators said the man posed as a customer before approaching the customer service counter and handing over a note demanding money. The suspect ran away with the cash register drawer. He was caught on camera. You can watch the video here.

