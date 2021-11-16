ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow Jones Gains As Consumers Step Up; Roger Federer Shoe Stock Explodes; Tesla Gains As EV Stocks Rally

By MICHAEL LARKIN
Investor's Business Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dow Jones Industrial Average rose as stocks rallied amid positive consumer data. Roger Federer shoe stock On Holding (ONON) exploded past a buy point after the firm served up strong earnings. Tesla (TSLA) gained as fellow EV stocks such as Rivian Automotive (RIVN) and Lucid Motors (LCID) charged...

The Motley Fool

3 Hot Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

Coupang became a number one holding of a famous money manager. Macy's attracted a prominent value investor, and that bet has paid off handsomely. Will Twitter ever be able to realize its tantalizing potential?. It's 13F season, that time mid-way through the quarter when top money managers disclose their buys...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Solid Stocks to Buy for Multifold Returns in 2022

With ample liquidity in the financial system, 2021 has been a banner year for wealth creation. Be it equities or cryptocurrency, multifold returns over just a few months or even weeks have been frequent. Of course, there have been speculative stocks to buy among the top performers. However, I prefer...
STOCKS
Person
Roger Federer
torquenews.com

Elon Musk Explains Why Tesla Can't Launch Cybertruck or Semi Yet

Tesla CEO Elon Musk explains, quite logically, why at the moment it is extremely difficult to produce new electric models, particularly the Cybertruck and the Tesla Semi. This world is full of setbacks, no doubt. However, everything that surrounds Tesla is a source of controversy, doubts and disappointments. So much so that Elon Musk himself has had to come to the fore on social networks to explain why, at the moment, it is not easy to introduce more high-volume electric models, such as the Tesla Cybertruck and the Semi. The summary is: market problems.
BUSINESS
investing.com

2 A-Rated Stocks That Could Soar 80% or More, According to Wall Street

While concerns over a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and historically-high inflation have fostered stock market volatility, solid third-quarter corporate earnings and strong retail sales should support the benchmark indexes. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality stocks Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS), which are expected to rally by more than 80% in price, according to Wall Street analysts. Also, these stocks are rated A (Strong Buy) in our proprietary rating system. So, let’s examine these names.The equity market remains volatile due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Europe and the historically high inflation in the United States. Austria recently announced that it would reimpose a national lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases. And U.S. consumer confidence plunged to a 10-year low in November, reflecting heightened inflation concerns. However, S&P 500 and Nasdaq have been hovering near their all-time highs lately thanks to strong corporate earnings and investors’ optimism about retail sales.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Shopify is building the infrastructure of e-commerce for millions of businesses worldwide. Texas Instruments' growing free cash flow and dividend yield make it a great investment. With the stock market sitting close to new highs amid rising inflation and tight supply chains, picking the right stocks is starting to feel...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why This Investor Is Buying Tesla Stock Following Pullback

Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock has been trending higher over the last month as momentum traders pile into the name. Although the stock is still up more than 20% over a one-month period, it has pulled back about 10% from recent highs. NewEdge Wealth's Rob Sechan decided to buy Tesla shares...
STOCKS
CNBC

What Jim Cramer is watching in the market, including an energy stock that could crush it

Sticking my neck out to say that Workday (WDAY) should be bought…this quarter was a very strong one, and the pipeline is the best it has been in ages... I think the stock ran up because there were three straight days of upgrades...I have interviewed CEO Aneel Bhusri literally dozens of times and he was the most ebullient I can recall him on Mad last night... they are winning every jump ball... Piper raises price target.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Stock Market Rally Near Highs As Megacaps Lead; Nvidia, Macy's, Target Are Earnings Movers: Weekly Review

The stock market rally neared record levels on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, while the big-cap Nasdaq 100 did break into new highs, fueled by megacap techs such as Apple (AAPL) and Amazon.com (AMZN). But the Dow Jones and small-cap Russell 2000 retreated. Nvidia (NVDA) surged on earnings. So did Macy's (M), Kohl's (KSS), Lowe's (LOW) and several other retailers, but Target (TGT) and Walmart (WMT) sold off despite beating views. EV startups Rivian (RIVN) and Lucid (LCID) finally fell back.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors despite daily gains

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.54% higher to $343.11 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Microsoft Corp. hit a new 52-week high, surpassing its previous peak of $342.45, which the company achieved on November 18th.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Bargain Stocks Cathie Wood Loves

ARK Invest founder, CEO, and CIO Cathie Wood has stakes in Disney, Coinbase, and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. Disney is now the largest U.S. company to be trading at least 10% lower in 2021. Coinbase and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust offer investors a calculated approach to invest in the cryptocurrency market. ARK...
STOCKS

