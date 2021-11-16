ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

He Saw ‘Fraud as an Achievement’: Husband and Wife Sentenced While On the Run for Taking COVID-19 Relief Money

By Alberto Luperon
 5 days ago
A husband-and-wife pair convicted of fraud are considered fugitives, but that did not stop a California federal judge from sentencing them both to prison. Richard Ayvazyan, 43, is set to spend 17 years behind bars, while Marietta Terabelian, 37, is scheduled to spend six years incarcerated. They were convicted in a...

99MrFrost
5d ago

Albanian Gypsies. Not only do they lie when begging and use their kids as props at your local grocery store. They've learned to scam the American people.

