All Breed Rescue and Training to host annual Whine & Cheese auction Nov. 20

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– All Breed Rescue and Training is hosting their 17th Annual Whine & Cheese Auction on Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Rocky Mountain Vibes Banquet Hall starting at 6:00 p.m. and ending around 10:00 p.m.

Support ABRT and dogs in need by enjoying a fun night our and bidding on some awesome items! All proceeds will go toward funding for ABRT programming.

There will be hors d’oeuvres, alcohol, and many of items up for auction as well as presentations on 2021’s rescue dogs.

To purchase tickets, click here . Attending virtually is an option as well, offered on the site.

Some of this year’s items to be auctioned include the following:

Certificate for 4 for an 18 Hole round of Golf at The Club at Flying Horse

2 Night Stay at Old Town Inn in Crested Butte

a VIP Wine Tasting for 4 at the Holy Cross Winery

$300 Gift Certificate for Electric Tattoo

Certificate for a Half Day Rafting Trip for 2 with AVA Rafting

