The setting for Gordon Smith’s final state of the industry address to broadcasters was not what he would have hoped for. But as he prepares to step away from leading the NAB after 12 years, his virtual appearance also offered a different sort of message. Rather than update broadcasters on the litany of issues faced by radio and TV, Smith instead reflected on his time at NAB and offered some advice for how the industry can be successful in Washington.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO