ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The CW 11 Ups Freni To Top Slot

By RBR-TVBR
Radio Business Report
 5 days ago

He’s been VP and Director of Sales and Marketing for The CW Seattle...

www.rbr.com

Comments / 0

Related
AdWeek

CBS Names Leader of Seattle CW Station

Joe Freni has been promoted to vice president and station manager of CBS News and Stations’ local businesses in Seattle, including KSTW and CWSeattle.cbslocal.com. Freni has been the vice president and director of sales and marketing for KSTW since 2017. He joined KSTW as national sales manager in 2012 and was promoted to local sales manager in 2014. Prior to that, the Seattle native worked for the Katz Media Group as an account executive for seven years and then as a team manager.
SEATTLE, WA
TVLine

Ratings: Young Sheldon Leads Non-NFL Fare, Grey's Eyes Audience Low

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Young Sheldon this week drew 6.7 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, holding steady in the demop to lead Thursday’s non-NFL fare in that measure; read recap. Continuing CBS’ night, United States of Al (4.6 mil/0.5) ticked up in the demo while Ghosts (5.2 mil/0.5) and B Positive (3.9 mil/0.4) were steady. Fox’s Thursday Night Football coverage (8.1 mil/2.1) matched last week’s early numbers. Elsewhere: ABC | Station 19 (4.6 mil/0.6) and Big Sky (2.8 mil/0.3) were steady, while Grey’s Anatomy (4.01 mil/0.6, read recap) dipped in the demo and slipped to what sure looks...
NFL
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘The Sandlot’ Actor Art LaFleur Dies at 78

Art LaFleur, who is known for his role as Babe Ruth in the cult classic The Sandlot has reportedly passed away at the age of 78. According to TMZ, The Sandlot star died on Wednesday (November 16th) after a 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease. His wife Shelley revealed to the media outlet that the actor passed away in his home surrounded by his family. It was also revealed that LaFleur was still cracking jokes to make his family laugh in the days leading up to his passing.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle#The Cw#Cbs#Vp Station#The Cbs News
CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
TV SERIES
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Makes Another Change To Survivor Series Card

There’s your replacement. We are less than four days away from Survivor Series and that means the card should be mostly set. That being said, WWE has a tendency to take their time making some final adjustments and this year is no exception. As of last week, there are two holes on some Survivor Series teams, but one of them has since been filled with a bit of a surprise replacement.
WWE
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Marketing
cartermatt.com

Supergirl season 7: Why isn’t it happening at The CW?

Given that tonight is the series finale, it does feel like the perfect time to ask: Why aren’t we getting a Supergirl season 7? Why is it that tonight has to be the proper end to the series?. Just like you would imagine, there are a number of different things...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Voice’ Tops Tuesday Ratings; CW’s ‘Flash’ And ‘Riverdale’ Steady In Returns

An elimination round of NBC’s musical competition series The Voice was Tuesday’s highest-rated show in primetime, scoring a 0.8 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 6.61 million total viewers. That was steady across the board with both Monday’s two-hour episode and last Tuesday’s hourlong show. CBS’ FBI (0.6, 7.36M) was the broadcasters’ most-viewed program last night, dipping a tenth in the demo week over week but gaining ground in viewers to a season high in early fast affiliate Nielsen numbers, which were released Wednesday after a delay. The FBI series’ franchise pals FBI: International (0.5, 5.80M) and FBI: Most Wanted...
TV SHOWS
Radio Business Report

A Small MVPD Exits Traditional TV, Goes With Dish

In another sign that the local cable TV provider is far from that in 2021, an ACA Connects member serving a Kentucky town of some 3,600 residents to the north of Knoxville, Tenn., has decided to cease offering cable television services to new customers. For existing customers, they won’t be...
KNOXVILLE, TN
tvseriesfinale.com

The 100: Prequel Series Not Moving Forward at The CW

The 100 prequel series is not moving forward. Viewers saw the potential series as a backdoor pilot during The 100’s seventh and final season. Had the prequel been made as a series, viewers would have seen the events from 97 years before the events shown in the series after the planet was devastated by nuclear war.
TV SERIES
c21media.net

Ava DuVernay superhero drama Naomi to head The CW mid-season line-up

US free-to-air network The CW has unveiled its mid-season schedule, which includes new superhero drama Naomi from Ava DuVernay and All American spin-off series All American: Homecoming. Produced by DuVernay’s Array Filmworks in association with Warner Bros Television, Naomi is about a teenage girl as she sets out to uncover...
TV SERIES
Radio Business Report

What’s the Top InFOCUS Podcast Since Oct. 1?

The RBR+TVBR InFOCUS Podcast, presented by dot.FM, continues to attract new listeners. And, if you’ve never heard one of these audio reports hosted by Radio + Television Business Report Editor-in-Chief Adam R Jacobson, now is your chance to tune in and catch up on what your peers have been listening to.
TV & VIDEOS
hattersherald.com

‘The Flash’ returns Tuesday on The CW

The Flash is returning for its 8th season on Nov. 16th on the CW, with their biggest crossover yet called “Armageddon.”. Armageddon is supposed to be their biggest and most anticipated one yet. If you are wondering what a crossover is, well it is when the current airing DC series come together to film a mini series. According to Screen Rant writer Nicholas Raymond, this new season will contain….. “ a DC Comics villain known as Despero (Tony Curran), Barry will have to work alongside heroes from Batwoman, Legends of Tomorrow, Arrow, Black Lightning, and Supergirl in order to prevail.”
TV SERIES
FanSided

Droughtlander suggestions: Check out the 4400 reboot on The CW

The 4400 reboot is just three episodes in on The CW. It could be something to help you get through a bit more of Droughtlander. When we look at Droughtlander suggestions, we tend to offer binge-watches. They get through a tiny bit of Droughtlander, but this Droughtlander is going on for a while longer. We’re not expecting Outlander Season 6 until February 2022.
TV SERIES
WKRG

What’s Coming Up On The Gulf Coast CW!

In our ever growing catalogue of great entertainment The Gulf Coast CW presents its new show Naomi. From Oscar® nominee/Emmy® winner Ava DuVernay, Naomi follows the journey of a cool, confident, comic-book loving teenager as she pursues her hidden destiny. Naomi premieres Tuesday, January 11 at 8pm!. Just in time...
TV SERIES
Radio Business Report

OTT Competition For Screen Time Poised to Increase

Attention, broadcast TV station owners and managers: Streaming growth has stalled, and the fight for streamers is now to retain subscribers. That’s the big takeaway from research released late last week by Kantar, which says this fight for retention will be heightened between now and the end of the year. Can broadcasters perhaps benefit from this, in particular with their digital multicast and/or OTT offerings?
TV & VIDEOS
Radio Business Report

Measured Performance Of National TV Ads Gets a Boost

Marketing analytics company LeadsRx’s LeadsRx Attribution product now supports multi-touch attribution (MTA) for national television commercials — including live, broadcast, and dual-feed cable programming. The enhancement, says LeadsRx, “leads to greater accuracy in attribution results, which means buyers of TV advertising can better optimize their budgets and earn higher return...
TV & VIDEOS
Radio Business Report

Walt Disney Television Goes To Netflix For an Entertainment President

NEW YORK — There’s a new leader that will oversee the production and business affairs teams for Walt Disney Television’s expansive portfolio of content brands, including Hulu Originals, Onyx Collective, ABC Entertainment and Freeform, along with production companies ABC Signature and 20th Television. He won’t be getting into any stranger...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy