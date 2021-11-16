MX Application Settlement Period Set For ‘Auction 111’

The Senior Citizens League, which advocates for senior citizens, has sent a letter to Congress calling on them to approve a fourth stimulus check for the population. The letter is asking for a check in the amount of $1,400 be sent to them after they’ve learned they spent their savings and are down to eating one meal per day. Some have shared with the League that they’re cutting their pills in half to stretch their prescription drugs that they can no longer afford.

