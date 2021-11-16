MX Application Settlement Period Set For ‘Auction 111’

NEW YORK — When it comes to Washington, D.C., activities of significance to broadcast media, there is perhaps no bigger topic of conversation today than the nominations from President Biden of Jessica Rosenworcel to serve as the full Chairman of the FCC and the selection as a Democratic nominee for FCC Commissioner of Gigi Sohn.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — It’s little secret that they are very much against the “Build Back Better” reconciliation package passed on a party-line vote by Democrats. But, two leading Republicans on the powerful House Energy & Commerce Committee are disgusted over what they perceive is an “unprecedented influx of funding” to the FCC.
Cherokee County Commissioners approved a settlement agreement with Johnson & Johnson regarding the opiate litigation, County of Cherokee versus Purdue Pharma, L.P., during the Nov. 9 meeting. The settlement, in the amount of $41,233 paid to the county, insulates against possible future bankruptcy claims by Johnson & Johnson, but does...
A full-service telecommunications company owned by Schurz Communications since 1968 has reached a multi-year agreement for local TV measurement. It’s a deal that will see Nielsen’s data support the Western Maryland-based MVPD’s ability to determine the individual local performance of the cable networks that it represents and the audience that each network delivers.
A little lamb of a television station may be roaring like a lion, thanks to a Notice of Apparent Liability for Forfeiture handed to its owner by the Video Division of the FCC’s Media Bureau. A similar NAL, one double in value, was also handed out to Eastern Florida State...
PRATT, Kan. (WIBW) - The KDWP has opened applications for Commission Big Game Permits for organizations to auction off as fundraisers. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says local chapters of nonprofit organizations that actively promote wildlife conservation and the hunting and fishing heritage have a special opportunity this season. It said the Commission Big Game Permit program allows eligible organizations to draw one of seven special big game permits, which can be sold to raise funds for conservation-based projects.
In early July, a special group of low-power television station permits were put up for sale by a Texas-based company that didn’t wish to build them by their rather unique deadline of 2023. Several buyers stepped forward, and now one of them — a 50/50 partnership between Steven Rubin and...
When was the last time you looked through your change? Many of us barely notice it at all, only glancing briefly while looking for a nickel or dime in the drive-thru. As it turns out, a small fortune could be hiding in plain sight, and we can thank the U.S. mint for that.
Millions of Americans will get unexpected stimulus payouts of $2,000 and $1,000 in the coming weeks. Several states want to help people who reside there as part of their state-level COVID-19 rehabilitation program. The bonus money will be divided among 14 organizations in 14 separate states. The state of Arizona’s...
There are some states in the U.S. that will be sending out checks to its residents this month, check to see if yours is one. Many states are choosing to still help their residents after the pandemic hurt them financially, or to show appreciation for the hard work of some essential workers.
Millions of people are benefitting from the latest round of stimulus checks being sent out as part of the Golden State Stimulus II program. However, not everyone qualifies to get a check. Many individuals on fixed income will not benefit from this round of payments being sent to California residents.
The Senior Citizens League, which advocates for senior citizens, has sent a letter to Congress calling on them to approve a fourth stimulus check for the population. The letter is asking for a check in the amount of $1,400 be sent to them after they’ve learned they spent their savings and are down to eating one meal per day. Some have shared with the League that they’re cutting their pills in half to stretch their prescription drugs that they can no longer afford.
The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation has released a statement following the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse case. In a statement released following the delivery of a verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse case in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation pledged to continue working for initiatives that will help the community in which it serves.
Will you get money deposited into your bank account?. The state of California recently issued 1.15 million additional Golden State Stimulus payments to eligible residents. Approximately 2 out of every 3 California residents have already received these stimulus funds or will be receiving them in the future. Eligible residents who...
This month, the fourth round of stimulus checks will be distributed across the United States. You could be eligible for the next payment if you live in California or Connecticut. States are sending out money, unemployment benefits, and tax credit breaks to citizens around the country in order to aid...
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced the Biden administration reversed course and suspended its implementation of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers after previously telling businesses they should proceed despite a court-ordered pause. Knudsen and other attorneys general sued the government...
A Nasa engineer has claimed she has applied for part-time jobs at Tiffany & Co and Apple due to the rising cost of living in the US. The engineer, a TikTok user called Kelly, from Houston, Texas, whose username is @sexybabypartygirl, has filmed her interview experience with Tiffany & Co on the app.
