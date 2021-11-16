ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

MX Application Settlement Period Set For ‘Auction 111’

By RBR-TVBR
Radio Business Report
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Office of Economics and Analytics...

Radio Business Report

Cross-Ownership and the FCC — What Now?

NEW YORK — When it comes to Washington, D.C., activities of significance to broadcast media, there is perhaps no bigger topic of conversation today than the nominations from President Biden of Jessica Rosenworcel to serve as the full Chairman of the FCC and the selection as a Democratic nominee for FCC Commissioner of Gigi Sohn.
POLITICS
Radio Business Report

Are House Democrats Guilty of ‘Unprecedented, Partisan’ FCC Funding?

WASHINGTON, D.C. — It’s little secret that they are very much against the “Build Back Better” reconciliation package passed on a party-line vote by Democrats. But, two leading Republicans on the powerful House Energy & Commerce Committee are disgusted over what they perceive is an “unprecedented influx of funding” to the FCC.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Radio Business Report

Western Maryland MVPD Inks Nielsen Measurement Deal

A full-service telecommunications company owned by Schurz Communications since 1968 has reached a multi-year agreement for local TV measurement. It’s a deal that will see Nielsen’s data support the Western Maryland-based MVPD’s ability to determine the individual local performance of the cable networks that it represents and the audience that each network delivers.
BUSINESS
State
Washington State
Radio Business Report

Late Filing Of Quarterly TV Issues/Programs Lists Yields Fines

A little lamb of a television station may be roaring like a lion, thanks to a Notice of Apparent Liability for Forfeiture handed to its owner by the Video Division of the FCC’s Media Bureau. A similar NAL, one double in value, was also handed out to Eastern Florida State...
TV & VIDEOS
WIBW

Applications open for organizations to auction off Commission Big Game Permits

PRATT, Kan. (WIBW) - The KDWP has opened applications for Commission Big Game Permits for organizations to auction off as fundraisers. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says local chapters of nonprofit organizations that actively promote wildlife conservation and the hunting and fishing heritage have a special opportunity this season. It said the Commission Big Game Permit program allows eligible organizations to draw one of seven special big game permits, which can be sold to raise funds for conservation-based projects.
PRATT, KS
Radio Business Report

Mako Completes Sale of Monterey Bay LPTV Permits

In early July, a special group of low-power television station permits were put up for sale by a Texas-based company that didn’t wish to build them by their rather unique deadline of 2023. Several buyers stepped forward, and now one of them — a 50/50 partnership between Steven Rubin and...
ECONOMY
FingerLakes1.com

Are people who collect social security getting a fourth stimulus check worth $1,400? Advocates ask Congress to approve it

The Senior Citizens League, which advocates for senior citizens, has sent a letter to Congress calling on them to approve a fourth stimulus check for the population. The letter is asking for a check in the amount of $1,400 be sent to them after they’ve learned they spent their savings and are down to eating one meal per day. Some have shared with the League that they’re cutting their pills in half to stretch their prescription drugs that they can no longer afford.
BUSINESS
