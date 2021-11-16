ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Allen Media Group Selects a Lifestyle Networks President

By RBR-TVBR
Radio Business Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG) has named a President of Lifestyle Networks. It’s the woman who, until today, served as EVP and Executive Producer of AMG Television, a title she’s held since she started...

www.rbr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

NBCUniversal Rebrands Global Production Business as Universal International Studios

NBCUniversal has rebranded its international production business to better align with Universal Studio Group and sister studios UCP, Universal Television and Universal Television Alternative Studio. Under the rebrand, NBCUniversal International Studios will now be known as Universal International Studios. Variety understands that the change is purely cosmetic and little else is changing structurally on the international side. The shift solely impacts the production operations, and distribution group NBCUniversal International Global Distribution will remain titled as such. The U.K.-based Universal International Studios houses a number of production companies, including “Downton Abbey” and “The Last Kingdom” producer Carnival Films, “Made in Chelsea” outfit Monkey Kingdom...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Endeavor Content Hires WarnerMedia Veteran Tiffany Mayberry As Head Of DEI

Endeavor Content said Monday that it has hired longtime WarnerMedia executive Tiffany Mayberry as its Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, a newly created role at the film and TV studio. Mayberry most recently served as Director, Enterprise Inclusion at WarnerMedia. Previously, she had been Director, Employee Engagement at Warner Bros Entertainment and had roles in TV production legal, working on projects including Big Little Lies, Insecure and Succession at HBO during her 15 years with the company. At Endeavor Content, she will be based in Los Angeles and oversee the strategic direction of DEI initiatives and platforms across the studio’s film...
BUSINESS
Radio Business Report

Are ‘No Hispanic Dictate’ Issues Still Impacting Hispanic TV?

NEW YORK — The “No Hispanic Dictate.” It still rears its ugly head, and for Jason Hall, EVP of Advertising Sales at Estrella Media, Hispanic Buying Power doesn’t equate to the 3%-4% of total advertising investments being placed on U.S. Hispanic media in 2021. “There’s a lot of brands that...
TV SERIES
Radio Business Report

Measurement Innovation, Elevated by Abcarian

NEW YORK — Among the many activities occurring this week, aside from Forecast 2022, that involve the broadcast television industry was the first-ever “Measurement Innovation Forum,” hosted by NBCU. The owner of NBC and Telemundo enjoyed representation from every corner of the industry. Following the Forum, former Nielsen thought leader...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Byron Allen
Radio Business Report

A ‘Super Session’ Bridging Broadcast Media’s Projections and Visions

NEW YORK — For the first time in its 19-year history, Forecast 2022 offered attendees an exclusive series of conversations, candid discussions and in-the-room only talk that encompassed both the radio and television industries. And, welcoming broadcast TV leaders to Forecast was welcomed across the board — in particular by Borrell Associates CEO Gordon Borrell, who moderated an event-closing “Super Session” with a capacity, standing room only crowd in attendance.
ENTERTAINMENT
Radio Business Report

An Integration Intent on Addressable TV Capability Growth

NEW YORK — iSpot.tv, a real-time platform for measuring the business and brand impact of cross-platform TV advertising, has partnered with a technology company intent on making the future of privacy-focused, data-driven TV advertising possible. The deal will augment the data sources iSpot uses for aggregated and de-identified audience measurement...
TV & VIDEOS
martechseries.com

MoneyLion Acquires Leading Creator Network and Content Platform, MALKA Media

Accelerates MoneyLion’s Ability to Directly Connect to New Audiences and Communities at Scale. Advances Company’s Mission to Educate, Inform and Support Consumers’ Financial Decision Making. MoneyLion Inc. an award-winning, data-driven, digital financial platform, announced that it has acquired MALKA Media Group LLC (“MALKA”), a rapidly growing creator network and content...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

HR Business Partner - Leading Advertising and Media Network

Fantastic opportunity to join one of London's brightest and most high-profile advertising, media and marketing agencies as a senior HR business partner. Initial 6 month contract which may become permanent. Hybrid working with lovely offices in a great central London location and supporting a talented, creative, engaged, high-performing team of staff. Working closely with the head of people, and supported by an advisor and assistant, you will be responsible for partnering with managers to ensure the delivery of all aspects of the day-to-day, 360 degree HR service. Your role will cover.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Network Affiliate#Television Series#Broadcast Television#Allen Media Group#Lifestyle Networks#Evp#Executive Producer#Amg Television#Mydestination#Recipe#The Weather Channel
completemusicupdate.com

BandLab restructures media assets into NME Networks

BandLab Technologies has announced a rejig that will bring the various music media it has acquired under the banner NME Networks, creating “a new group that will function with its own identity, brand name and leadership”. Singapore-based BandLab – which is best known for providing various creator tools and services...
BUSINESS
progressivegrocer.com

Cub Joins CitrusAd’s Retail Media Network

Cub Foods is unlocking the power of personalized shopper experiences by integrating with CitrusAd’s retail media technology. The tech company will help the Twin Cities grocer deliver cutting-edge advertising features for CPG companies. The need for retail media intensified as e-commerce sales surged over the past year, exceeding industry expectations...
RETAIL
Radio Business Report

Scripps Selects A CMG Vet as Local Media Emerging Products VP

The E.W. Scripps Co. has created a position of VP of Emerging Products. And, the person holding the role will be responsible for Local Media digital “thought leadership,” vision, strategy, development and execution of non-linear opportunities for Scripps’ 61 television stations in 41 markets. Taking the job? The former product,...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Nexstar Media Group Names Larry Forsgren as Vice President and General Manager of Its Broadcasting and Digital Operations in Champaign-Springfield, Illinois

Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc., has appointed Larry Forsgren as Vice President and General Manager of its broadcasting and digital operations in Champaign-Springfield, IL (DMA #90), including WCIA-TV (CBS), WCIX-TV (MyNet), WCIA.com and their related digital and social media channels. Mr. Forsgren will begin his duties immediately and report to Traci Wilkinson, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager for Nexstar Broadcasting.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
martechseries.com

ShowHeroes Group Acquires PlayAd Media Group

Stockholm based digital video solutions provider acquired by European market leader. The Swedish video solutions provider PlayAd Media Group, which is based in Stockholm and operates across Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland, has been acquired by ShowHeroes Group, Europe’s leading independent provider of digital video solutions for publishers and advertisers.
BUSINESS
gamingonphone.com

Jet Media Network to bring the ultimate ‘Direct-To-Fan’ mobile experience with NFTs

Jet Media Network, a powerhouse of data and digital publishing, is aiming to change the way in which fans interact with the biggest celebrities around the world by bringing a new mobile platform app. They recently have closed a $2.5 million seed round led by Los Angeles Media Fund and joined by investors including 10X Capital, Gaingels, JetSynthesys which has currently acquired Skyesports, Spivy Private Capital, and Equinox Systems.
CELL PHONES
Radio Business Report

Who Are Broadcast Media’s Top Tech Leaders?

Who Are Radio and Television’s IT and engineering leaders? It’s Your Decision. From Chief Technology Officers to Chief Information Officers, these broadcast media leaders are more essential than ever. From cybersecurity to essential systems operations and tech innovations, these individuals are often overlooked for their triumphs and accomplishments. RBR+TVBR now...
TECHNOLOGY
Radio Business Report

Nielsen ‘Enhancement’ To Bring TV Per-Spot Measurement

NEW YORK — Measurement of national television “in a more precise manner” is the promise Nielsen seeks to deliver by enhancing its Nielsen Individual Commercial Metrics. This, the nation’s dominant audience measurement and consumer analytics company believes, will help transition audience estimates to a methodology based on individual ads — and not commercial minutes.
TV & VIDEOS
Radio Business Report

EarthxTV Bulks Up Leadership with Discovery, TLC Execs

A TV channel solely devoted to environmental content has hired a new leadership team composed of industry veterans from Discovery, RIDE TV, Animal Planet and TLC. The stated mission: to turn EarthxTV into “a globally recognized entertainment network catering to audiences increasingly attuned to issues affecting our planet.”. “We have...
TV & VIDEOS
Radio Business Report

New NRSC Working Group Leadership Arises

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Leadership changes have been announced for two key working groups of the National Radio Systems Committee (NRSC), a technical standards-setting body co-sponsored by National Association of Broadcasters and the Consumer Technology Association (CTA). Alan Jurison, Senior Operations Engineer for Engineering and Systems Integration at iHeartMedia, will chair...
WASHINGTON STATE
fortworthbusiness.com

JPS Health Network names Duncan as president, CEO

The JPS Board of Managers on Nov. 18 announced the appointment of Dr. Karen Duncan as the Administrator for the Tarrant County Hospital District, to serve in the role of President and Chief Executive Officer for JPS Health Network, effective January 1, 2022. The move follows outgoing president and CEO Robert Earley’s retirement announcement two weeks ago.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy