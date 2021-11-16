The U.S. House is expected to vote Wednesday on a resolution to censure U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, an Arizona Republican, and remove him from the Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

The vote is a rebuke of Gosar for a video he posted to social media last week.

The video manipulated an anime sequence to depict him attacking fellow Oversight Committee member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, (D-N.Y.), and President Joe Biden.

If approved, the resolution would be the first censure in the House since one against former U.S. Rep. Charles B. Rangel in 2010 for mixing campaign and official resources.

A group of nearly 30 Democratic U.S. House members introduced a censure resolution last week .

The resolution says Gosar would “present himself in the well of the House of Representatives for the pronouncement of censure” and “be censured with the public reading of this resolution by the Speaker.” Approval of censure would need a simple majority vote in the House.

A manager’s amendmen t offered by U.S. Rep Ted Deutch, (D-Fla.), to be considered by the House Rules Committee adds that Gosar would be removed from the Committee on Oversight and Reform.

The Rules panel is expected to meet on Tuesday night to set the terms for debate of the measure.

The post U.S. House to vote to censure Gosar, strip him of committee assignment appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .