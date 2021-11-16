ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. House to vote to censure Gosar, strip him of committee assignment

By Jacob Fischler
Idaho Capital Sun
Idaho Capital Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gH28P_0cylBRgO00

The U.S. House is expected to vote Wednesday on a resolution to censure U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, an Arizona Republican, and remove him from the Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

The vote is a rebuke of Gosar for a video he posted to social media last week.

The video manipulated an anime sequence to depict him attacking fellow Oversight Committee member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, (D-N.Y.), and President Joe Biden.

If approved, the resolution would be the first censure in the House since one against former U.S. Rep. Charles B. Rangel in 2010 for mixing campaign and official resources.

A group of nearly 30 Democratic U.S. House members introduced a censure resolution last week .

The resolution says Gosar would “present himself in the well of the House of Representatives for the pronouncement of censure” and “be censured with the public reading of this resolution by the Speaker.” Approval of censure would need a simple majority vote in the House.

A manager’s amendmen t offered by U.S. Rep Ted Deutch, (D-Fla.), to be considered by the House Rules Committee adds that Gosar would be removed from the Committee on Oversight and Reform.

The Rules panel is expected to meet on Tuesday night to set the terms for debate of the measure.

The post U.S. House to vote to censure Gosar, strip him of committee assignment appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .

Comments / 1

Related
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

House censures Rep. Gosar, ejects him from committees over violent video depicting slaying of Rep. Ocasio-Cortez

WASHINGTON — The House voted Wednesday to censure Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., for tweeting an anime video that depicted him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and swinging swords at President Joe Biden — a move that comes amid growing worries about violent political rhetoric 10 months after a mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the Capitol.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

House to vote on censure of Gosar after he posted edited anime video of him killing Ocasio-Cortez

The House plans to vote Wednesday on a resolution that would both censure Republican Congressman Paul Gosar and remove him from his committee assignments. Gosar last week posted on Twitter an edited anime video that depicted him attacking President Biden and apparently killing Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. He later deleted the tweet and issued a statement saying he doesn't condone violence.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Paul Gosar
Person
Ted Deutch
Ohio Capital Journal

U.S. House Democrats to introduce censure of Gosar over violent video

Nearly 30 Democratic U.S. House members plan to introduce a resolution censuring their Arizona Republican colleague Rep. Paul Gosar for social media posts that depicted him killing New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. On Sunday, Gosar tweeted from both his official and personal accounts and posted on Instagram a video showing an anime sequence with the […] The post U.S. House Democrats to introduce censure of Gosar over violent video appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Idaho Capital Sun

U.S. House set to cast two crucial votes on Biden domestic agenda

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House on Friday night forged ahead with votes on President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion physical infrastructure bill, as well as a procedural vote on his sweeping social spending package — though it was unclear if there would be enough support for passage of either. The decision capped a day of turmoil […] The post U.S. House set to cast two crucial votes on Biden domestic agenda appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Censure#The U S House#Republican#Oversight Committee#Democratic#D Fla#The House Rules Committee
Arizona Mirror

House Democrats pass Biden’s $1.85 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ plan

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Democrats united around a landmark $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill on Friday, sending the major plank of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda to the Senate.  Democratic leaders in the House heralded the 220-213 near party-line vote on the so-called Build Back Better bill, touting its provisions on child care, education, […] The post House Democrats pass Biden’s $1.85 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ plan appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Idaho Capital Sun

U.S. House sends $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to Biden for his signature

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House cleared a $1.2 trillion physical infrastructure bill and took a major step toward passage of a landmark $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill late Friday, following months of wrangling between Democrats’ progressive and moderate wings. The votes marked a milestone in the marathon negotiations among members of the House […] The post U.S. House sends $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to Biden for his signature appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Business Insider

Biden is telling allies he'll run in 2024 but one Democratic donor said many are just 'praying that Trump runs,' report says

President Joe Biden says he's running for reelection in 2024 despite his sinking approval ratings. One Democratic donor told The Washington Post he thinks any Democrat could beat Donald Trump. Trump has not officially announced a 2024 campaign but has teased it multiple times. President Joe Biden is telling people...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

NAACP president says Rittenhouse trial was a "warning shot" that "vigilante justice" can be allowed

Washington — NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson said Kyle Rittenhouse's trial was a "warning shot" for Black communities that "vigilante justice" can be allowed in this country or "in particular communities." Rittenhouse was found not guilty on Friday on all charges in the August 2020 shootings of three men, including two who were killed, amid protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Capital Sun

960
Followers
690
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Capital Sun is a nonprofit news organization delivering accountability reporting on state government, politics and policy in the Gem state. As longtime Idahoans ourselves, we understand the challenges and opportunities facing Idaho. We provide in-depth reporting on legislative and state policy, health care, tax policy, the environment, Idaho’s explosive population growth and more. Our mission is relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Boise and beyond are made and how they affect everyday Idahoans. We aim to tell untold stories and provide data, context and analysis on the issues that matter most throughout the state.

 https://idahocapitalsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy