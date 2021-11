PORTLAND, OREGON – All Classical Portland, the Pacific Northwest’s premiere 24-hour classical music radio station, launched the Recording Inclusivity Initiative (RII) in 2021 with the goal of addressing the lack of widely available classical music recordings by composers from underrepresented communities. On Tuesday, the Initiative was selected as the winner of Current’s 2021 Local that Works contest. Building on this exciting national recognition, and as RII looks ahead to its next phase, All Classical Portland also announced its new partners, PARMA Recordings and The Sorel Organization.

