Health Services

Healthcare Compliance in Changing Regulatory Landscape

healthitanalytics.com
 8 days ago

Healthcare organizations from providers to payers must be prepared to comply with federal regulation...

healthitanalytics.com

sanatogapost.com

Genesis Changes Local Healthcare Business Models

SANATOGA PA – Genesis Healthcare Inc. – the post-acute care company that operates the Sanatoga Center skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility and Sanatoga Court senior independent living community (at top) in Sanatoga, and the Pennsburg Manor skilled nursing facility in Pennsburg – is changing some of its operating policies nationwide and also has shuffled its corporate management team, it said.
PENNSBURG, PA
MyChesCo

Genesis HealthCare Announces New Market-Focused Model and Leadership Changes

KENNETT SQUARE, PA — Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTC: GENN) recently announced a shift to a market-focused model. The model is designed to build out a vertically integrated community-based healthcare system in every market, supported by centralized resources. Whether through skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, rehabilitation therapy, physician services or other ancillary services, this approach will help drive community integration and long-term performance.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
healthitanalytics.com

Coordinating Efficient Care & Appropriate Reimbursement in Today’s Healthcare Environment

Managing clinical documents effectively is a vital activity for healthcare organizations. That’s especially true for those participating in a value-based care environment where population health and risk management depend on access to timely and accurate information. To ensure administrators and clinicians have the latest data, providers are turning to new...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Sai360 Healthcare
healthitanalytics.com

Transition to Value-based Care by Building a Sustainable Care Management Model

Success in value-based care is largely determined by care management’s ability to improve outcomes and reduce avoidable ED visits efficiently. Payer and provider organizations seeking to build or grow the care management team to reach broader populations face financial sustainability challenges. This on-demand session follows Christie Clinic’s transition to value-based care and the steps it took to build its first remote patient monitoring-enabled care management team that is both financially sustainable and scalable.
HEALTH SERVICES
healthitanalytics.com

More Healthcare Organization Focusing on Population Health Management

“This change reflects an increasing desire for transparency (in care and in healthcare billing), telehealth and value-based care. Over the years, acute care organizations have also notably increased their overall score for clinical quality and safety (up 17.2 percentage points since 2018),” the report stated. Over the past four years,...
HEALTH SERVICES
healthitanalytics.com

Panel: Choosing the Right Value-Based Care Model

Value-based care is not one-size-fits-all. There are many types of value-based care models depending on the patient population the organization serves, its risk appetite, and its infrastructure and population health capabilities. But selecting the right model is key to success. Panelists discuss how they identified the appropriate value-based care model for their organization, what they implemented to operate under the model, and their strategies for ongoing success.
HEALTH SERVICES
Financial Times

How Covid-19 changed hospital healthcare

The FT goes inside Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Trust to see how the UK health service learned to work in new ways to cope with the pressures of the pandemic. Global health editor Sarah Neville looks at how an unprecedented team effort is set to have lasting consequences for health systems worldwide.
HEALTH SERVICES
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Beta News

Regulatory compliance holds back digital transformation say financial businesses

Regulatory compliance requirements have slowed digital transformation for 48 percent of financial organizations, according to a new study. The research from banking security specialist OneSpan surveyed over 150 bank executives in the US, Mexico, UK, and France to assess how banks in different parts of the world are addressing compliance with changing regulations.
ECONOMY
healthitanalytics.com

Modern Infrastructure to support Progressive Payers

Payers face multiple challenges in an ever-changing healthcare environment. From managing diverse patient populations to preparing for the unknown future federal regulations, fast, reliable, always up infrastructure is essential in supporting the business and members. Large, diverse data sets cannot be processed by legacy infrastructure. Identifying clinical interventions and managing financial risk needs to be real time. Preparing for the future of healthcare today enables payers to meet future demands of the market.
ECONOMY
healthitanalytics.com

The Financial Health of Your Organization Depends on These Reports

With a multi-dimensional Revenue Cycle, making data-driven decisions can be difficult, especially if you don't have full access to your own billing system. Couple that with manual, outdated processes, and you're looking at error-filled, difficult-to-read reports. It’s nearly impossible to make informed decisions about your healthcare organization without clear, in-depth data and analysis. Collect Rx provides a wide range of customized reporting that dives into the performance of our client’s revenue cycle, as well as case-level activity. We provide data for the root causes impacting the bottom line, so our clients have all of the information necessary to make informed decisions regarding their organization to maximize their collection rates.
ECONOMY
healthitanalytics.com

5 Keys to Overcoming Medicaid Population Engagement Challenges

Medicaid enrollments have risen to record numbers as vulnerable populations across the country faced unprecedented hardships due to COVID-19. Despite the spike in Medicaid enrollees – and associated healthcare costs - engaging those with unaddressed behavioral health needs and other chronic physical conditions continues to present significant challenges for health plans.
HEALTH
Forbes

Why Cybersecurity Regulations And Compliance Are So Important In Our Current Threat Landscape

Caroline Wong is the Chief Strategy Officer at Cobalt, a cybersecurity company with a focus on Pentest as a Service (PtaaS). It’s 2021 — a year that’s been plagued by a seemingly endless cycle of high-profile cybersecurity breaches. Security teams are struggling with the same well-known vulnerabilities that have troubled the industry for decades. Yes, you read that right. From my perspective, the high-profile cyberattacks that occurred over the past few years — think Colonial Pipeline, JBS and the hack involving Solar Winds — are not fundamentally different from the kinds of attacks we’ve observed again and again for the last two decades.
ECONOMY
ambcrypto.com

Kraken to delist Monero, cites regulatory compliance issues in the UK

At a time when speculative joke-coins like Shiba Inu and Floki Inu are being listed by top exchanges, others are being delisted for issues regarding security and compliance. The world’s eighth-largest cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has dropped top privacy coin, Monero. They cited regulatory compliance as the reason behind the delisting.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

authID.ai Appoints Financial Regulatory & Compliance Leader Neepa Patel to Board of Directors

Patel joins as the biometric authentication company enters its next phase of growth. authID.ai, a leading provider of secure, mobile, biometric authentication solutions, announced that it has named Neepa Patel to its Board of Directors. She will become the Company’s fifth independent director, joining seven other executives from senior managerial roles spanning IT consulting, operations, risk, accounting, and financial services.
BUSINESS
agrinews-pubs.com

Changes in the landscape: Technical assistance provided in multiyear program

EMINGTON, Ill. — Moving to a new farming practice after doing the same for years can be daunting which is why a multiyear program is available to lend a one-on-one guiding hand. The Illinois Sustainable Ag Partnership’s 5-year Farmer Transition Program guides farmers through the management changes that come with...
AGRICULTURE
TechCrunch

SaaS in 2021: How prodigious growth changed the startup landscape permanently

According to OpenView’s annual Financial & Operating Benchmarks report, only 13% of nearly 600 companies surveyed named “burning too much cash” as one of their top three concerns, compared to 30% last year. While 2020 was atypical and a rebound this year is not surprising, the report goes one step...
TECHNOLOGY
Republic Monitor

$1,400 Stimulus Check Could Be Released To This Group of People Due to the Rise of Inflation

The Social Security system—officially referred to as OASDI in the US, according to Investopedia—provides benefits for retirees and surviving spouses, as well as those who have lost a spouse or a qualifying ex-spouse and the disabled. Because of the rapid rise in inflation, the Senior Citizens League urges Congress to provide a $1,400 fourth stimulus check for Social Security recipients.
BUSINESS

