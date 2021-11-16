ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Flora Growth Corp (FLGC) Announces $30M Follow-on Stock and Warrant Offering

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Enact Holdings (ACT) Declares $1.23 Special Dividend; 5.6% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Enact Holdings (NASDAQ: ACT) declared a special dividend of $1.23 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 26, 2021,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cabot Corp. (CBT) Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend; 2.5% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cabot Corp. (NYSE: CBT) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share, or $1.48 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

EQT Corp. (EQT) Announces 10.97M Share Public Offering Of Common Stock By Selling Shareholders

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) (the Company or EQT) today announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of 10,973,685 shares of its common stock by certain shareholders who received the shares as a part of the Company's acquisition of Alta Resources Development, LLC's upstream and midstream subsidiaries (the Offering). Such selling shareholders intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,646,051 shares of the Company's common stock. EQT will not sell any shares of its common stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the selling shareholders. The Offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Flora Growth's Stock Plummets On Announcing Pricing of $30 Million Public Offering

Cannabis company Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) announced on Friday the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 10 million units, with each being sold at $3 per unit. Pursuant to the offering, each unit consists of one common share and one-half warrant, with each unit warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share at $3.75 per share.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Follow On#Stock#Flora Growth Corp#Flgc#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium
StreetInsider.com

Roblox Corp. (RBLX) PT Raised to $134 at Stifel Following Investor Day

Stifel analyst Drew Crum raised the price target on Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX) to $134.00 (from $121.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Peloton (PTON) Announces Proposed $1B Stock Offering

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $1 billion of shares of its Class A common stock. In addition, Peloton is expected to grant the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $150 million of shares of Class A common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts, and commissions. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

StepStone Group (STEP) Announces 4.5M Share Secondary Offering of Common Stock

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. StepStone Group Inc. (“StepStone”) today announced that certain of its stockholders (the “Selling Stockholders”) intend to offer for sale in an underwritten secondary offering 4,500,000 shares of StepStone’s Class A common stock (the “Offering”). The Selling Stockholders also intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 675,000 shares of StepStone’s Class A common stock. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the net proceeds from the Offering. StepStone is not offering any shares of its Class A common stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the Offering, including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

MercadoLibre (MELI) Announces Stock Offering, Size not Disclosed

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. MercadoLibre, Inc. (Nasdaq: MELI) today announced that it intends to make a public offering of common stock. MercadoLibre also expects to grant the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of common stock on customary terms.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

ADT Corp. (ADT) Misses Q3 EPS by 16c, Revenue Beats, Offers Guidance

ADT Corp. (NYSE: ADT) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.07), $0.16 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.31 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. GUIDANCE:. ADT Corp. sees FY2021 revenue of $5.2-5.25 billion, versus the consensus of $5.22 billion. For earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

SiTime Corp. (SITM) Prices 2M Share Follow-on Offering at $225/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SiTime Corporation (Nasdaq: SITM), a leader in MEMS timing, today announced the pricing of its follow-on public offering of 2,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $225.00 per share, including 1,000,000 shares of common stock to be sold by MegaChips Corporation and 1,000,000 shares of common stock to be issued and sold by SiTime. SiTime will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of common stock by MegaChips Corporation. The gross proceeds of the offering to SiTime, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be $225.0 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option. The offering is expected to close on November 12, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Declares $19 Special Dividend; 9.8% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ: DHIL) declared a special dividend of $19 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 29, 2021, with...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Definitive Healthcare (DH) Announces Launch of Proposed Follow-On Offering of 11M Shares of Class A Common Stock

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Definitive Healthcare Corp. (“Definitive Healthcare”) (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of 11,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock. In addition, Definitive Healthcare expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,650,000 shares of its Class A common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Tudor Pickering Starts Denbury Inc. (DEN) at Buy

Tudor Pickering initiates coverage on Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (MAAQU) Opens at $10.18

Today's IPO for SPAC Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MAAQ) (NASDAQ: MAAQU) opened for trading at $10.18 after pricing 6,200,000 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Best Buy (BBY) Tops Q3 EPS by 18c, Offers Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) reported Q3 EPS of $2.08, $0.18 better than the analyst estimate of $1.90. Revenue for the quarter came in at $11.91 billion versus the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Badger Meter (BMI) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend; 0.7% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, or $0.8 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Moelis & Co For: Nov 19 Filed by: Richardson Yolonda C

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
Woonsocket Call

HEXO Corp (HEXO) Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

HEXO Corp (“HEXO”, or the “Company”) (TSX: HEXO; NASDAQ: HEXO), today announced that Sebastien St-Louis has resigned from HEXO’s Board of Directors. The Company also announced that it has appointed President and CEO, Scott Cooper, as a Director to replace Sebastien St-Louis, effective yesterday. “I would like to take this...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

VERB Technology (VERB) Announces Up to $30M At The Market Stock Offering

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) today announced that it has filed a prospectus supplement with the Securities and Exchange Commission, under which it may sell up to $30 million of its common stock from time to time through an “at-the-market” or ATM equity offering program.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy