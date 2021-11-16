Flora Growth Corp (FLGC) Announces $30M Follow-on Stock and Warrant Offering

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SiTime Corporation (Nasdaq: SITM), a leader in MEMS timing, today announced the pricing of its follow-on public offering of 2,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $225.00 per share, including 1,000,000 shares of common stock to be sold by MegaChips Corporation and 1,000,000 shares of common stock to be issued and sold by SiTime. SiTime will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of common stock by MegaChips Corporation. The gross proceeds of the offering to SiTime, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be $225.0 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option. The offering is expected to close on November 12, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
