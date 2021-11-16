ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

7-3 Bears vow to remained focused against 1-9 Trailblazers

By Dan Lucy
 5 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears hit the Plaster Stadium turf Tuesday for what could be one of the more important weeks of practice of the season.

In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State will try not to look ahead to the NCAA playoffs.

Missouri State is 7-3 overall, ranked 14th in the country and a shoo-in for the playoffs.

Saturday night they’ll play Dixie State in Utah.

The Trailblazers are 1-9 and not in the Valley Football Conference.

It’d be easy for the Bears to look past Dixie State.

But the players say they’ve come too far this season to lose focus now.

“We’re just going to approach it like any other week. Come to work tomorrow. We always approach practice with a purpose. So we’re going to come out there working. And we’re going to get better each week. And get better each day and just compete. We knew it wouldn’t be easy. Nothing is easy. We didn’t want it to be easy. We just come together when adversity hits. We fight it. We don’t back down from nothing and we’re going to keep it going,” said Bears defensive end Kevin Ellis.

