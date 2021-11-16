ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Living Life to the Fullest

By theatredude
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKokandy Productions is the latest company to make its welcome return to the live Chicago theatre scene. Their goal, under Derek Van Barham’s Artistic Directorship, is “to leverage the heightened reality of musical theater to tell complex and challenging stories…” In this objective, the company has hit its target. Their first...

A Show That Makes You Think and Feel

Chicago has long been the perfect city to try out Broadway bound productions, and this new, historical musical is the latest to test the waters. “Paradise Square” is named for an actual 19th century saloon in Five Points, the former slum area of New York City, where this sweeping musical is set. The is a big show, filled with a large cast of extraordinarily talented triple-threats. It boasts some of the finest acting, phenomenal singing and most unbelievable dancers of in any show in recent memory. It’s a massive musical that’s ripe for its Broadway debut. The musical just needs a few tweaks and minor adjustments to tighten up the story and make it perfect.
Chicago Theatre Review

You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown – Citadel Theatre. Most theatres are reopening, just in time for the holidays. Many of them are either revisiting the shows that were in production when the shutdown came, or they’re presenting a Christmas or Hanukkah favorite. But Citadel has gone a different route and it’s a wise and wonderful choice. This delightful family musical portrays a typical day in the life of Charlie Brown. The show also features Snoopy, Lucy, Schroeder, Linus and Sally. It’s an inspired alternative holiday offering in a perfect, absolutely pleasurable production.
Under the Masks

Michael and Veronica, a pair of parents, are hosting another pair of parents, Alan and Annette, in their home to discuss a fight their two 11-year-old sons had resulting in one boy hitting the other with a stick and knocking out two teeth. It begins as four enlightened, urbane parents all coming together to showcase how mature they can be. It turns quickly into a four-way brawl that would put their children to shame.
A No-Holds-Barred Production

November is truly a time for giving thanks. Lookingglass Theatre has reopened again and with a bang. Their sensational remounted production, which had originally opened just before the pandemic shut shut down every Chicago theatre, features many of the original cast, setting and technical support as in 2020. “Her Honor, Jane Byrne” is skillfully written and perfectly directed by Lookingglass Ensemble Member, J. Nicole Brooks, but it’s definitely not your typical holiday fare. This is a rough, unflinching look at the strong determination and myriad of controversies attributed to one of Chicago’s greatest heroes.
A Study in Terror and Alienation

As the pandemic gradually releases its stranglehold on Chicago, allowing live theatre to return for audiences who are fully vaccinated and masked, audiences are being treated to a remount of Steppenwolf’s last brilliant production before the shutdown. In early 2020, Anna D. Shapiro called this play “a study in terror and alienation.” She had no idea then how prophetic her description was at that time. Tracy Letts’ searing drama is another case of Art imitating life. Now, almost two years later, we find ourselves sloshing through a crazy world of constant lying, disputes with scientific fact, riotous assaults on the Capitol, bizarre QAnon conspiracy theories and a political party that’s sold its soul to every hate-filled, Right-wing group in America. It’s a frightening scenario that keeps some of us up late at night, provoking distrust of almost everything and everyone. Tracy Letts couldn’t have had a clearer crystal ball when he wrote this play.
