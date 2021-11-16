Living Life to the Fullest

As the pandemic gradually releases its stranglehold on Chicago, allowing live theatre to return for audiences who are fully vaccinated and masked, audiences are being treated to a remount of Steppenwolf’s last brilliant production before the shutdown. In early 2020, Anna D. Shapiro called this play “a study in terror and alienation.” She had no idea then how prophetic her description was at that time. Tracy Letts’ searing drama is another case of Art imitating life. Now, almost two years later, we find ourselves sloshing through a crazy world of constant lying, disputes with scientific fact, riotous assaults on the Capitol, bizarre QAnon conspiracy theories and a political party that’s sold its soul to every hate-filled, Right-wing group in America. It’s a frightening scenario that keeps some of us up late at night, provoking distrust of almost everything and everyone. Tracy Letts couldn’t have had a clearer crystal ball when he wrote this play.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO