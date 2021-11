Just when you think you've seen it all when it comes to Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, he goes out and does something wild to continuously impress. The reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner and two-time Stanley Cup champ was at it again on Tuesday, as he endured a sequence of over a minute against the Carolina Hurricanes, making saves while missing a skate blade. Not impressive enough for you? Well, would it help if I mentioned that it was a 5-on-3 power play for Carolina?

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO