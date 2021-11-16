Internal Communications Assistant
The speed read:
This is an opportunity for a writer and/or administrative wiz seeking a part time role building their skills within the people’s team of a charity.
The facts:
This is a new role, for experienced writer, freelancer, or someone with a year or two of experience looking to learn more about how internal communication works in a charity.
You’ll:
- Be working alongside the Internal Communications Manager writing and championing the brand voice and editorial style with accessible language, including how people promote and talk about their work.
- Managing internal communication channels and plans, from scheduling editorial meetings to writing weekly emails and responding to internal inbox queries.
- Help support and liaise with contributors and chair to create content agenda.
- Supporting the delivery of EDI (Equality, Diversity and Inclusion) strategies as well as a learning and development programme for them.
You’ll be:
- Highly organised.
- An enthusiastic communicator, capable of drafting copy for articles, the intranet, newsletters, etc adapting the tone of voice for each channel.
- Ideally a graduate that has experience writing and is looking to build their management skills in a friendly setting.
- A people person. You care about what motivates people and like to support them to do the best job they can.
- Looking to work across 3 to 4 days a week, with one day in office and the rest working remotely
Ideal superpower:
A great listener who is purpose driven and compassionate.
