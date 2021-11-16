Internal Communications Assistant

The speed read:

This is an opportunity for a writer and/or administrative wiz seeking a part time role building their skills within the people’s team of a charity.

The facts:

This is a new role, for experienced writer, freelancer, or someone with a year or two of experience looking to learn more about how internal communication works in a charity.

You’ll:

Be working alongside the Internal Communications Manager writing and championing the brand voice and editorial style with accessible language, including how people promote and talk about their work.

Managing internal communication channels and plans, from scheduling editorial meetings to writing weekly emails and responding to internal inbox queries.

Help support and liaise with contributors and chair to create content agenda.

Supporting the delivery of EDI (Equality, Diversity and Inclusion) strategies as well as a learning and development programme for them.

You’ll be:

Highly organised.

An enthusiastic communicator, capable of drafting copy for articles, the intranet, newsletters, etc adapting the tone of voice for each channel.

Ideally a graduate that has experience writing and is looking to build their management skills in a friendly setting.

A people person. You care about what motivates people and like to support them to do the best job they can.

Looking to work across 3 to 4 days a week, with one day in office and the rest working remotely

Ideal superpower:

A great listener who is purpose driven and compassionate.