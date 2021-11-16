ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Melissa McCarthy Brought the Celeb Favorite Monochrome Trend to the InStyle Awards in a Matching Set and Sleek Satin Pumps

By Hanna McNeila
Footwear News
Footwear News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pD7FY_0cyl5xcd00

Melissa McCarthy brought the celebrity favorite monochrome trend to the red carpet at the 2021 InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California.

The “Nine Perfect Strangers” actress wore a matching set that featured a flowy oversized shirt and fitted pants. The top boasted pleats that ran down the front as well as a slight ruffle finish at the seams and on the sleaves. The neckline was cut into a v-neck shape with a ribbon connecting it together.

She accessorized with a small top handle clutch bag with a metal clasp and more gold detail at the sides.

For footwear, McCarthy elevated her look with a pair of sleek open-toe pumps. The deep blue shoes gave the star some height and had a satin exterior. The focal point of the shoes was the criss-cross design that ran across her toe-bed.

The annual InStyle Awards honor the year’s top talents in the fields of fashion, beauty, and pop culture. This year’s ceremony, held at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California, honored a range of individuals including Simone Biles and Congresswoman Katie Porter. This year’s event was sponsored by Christian Louboutin, Fiji, Citizen Watches, Bird in Hand Wine and Cadillac.

Click through the gallery for more celebrity arrivals from the 2021 InStyle Awards.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Angelina Jolie Brings Back Her 2000s Red Carpet Style in a Ruched Little Black Dress & Strappy Sandals

Angelina Jolie brought trends of the early 2000s to her photocall for “Eternals” this morning. Taking place during the Rome Film Festival in Italy, the leading lady posed alongside her co-stars in a strapless little black dress from Dolce & Gabbana; the silhouette included a sweetheart neckline, ruched bodice and a silky leather-like structure for a twist on the throwback slip dress trend. Slip dresses and tube dresses, along with other trends like headscarves and Jolie’s strappy black sandals, are making their triumphant return from the late 1990s and early aughts; the effortlessly chic silhouettes are favorited this year already by Rihanna,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Wows in Sparkling Pink Cutout Dress & Chunky Platform With Maluma for ‘Marry Me’

Photos from 2019 of Jennifer Lopez looking like a real-life beauty queen on a not-so-real red carpet were released yesterday. The images capture the actress in a pretty pink dress filming a scene from the film “Marry Me” with Maluma. Lopez is spotted in a blush pink gown that is draped down to her feet. The frock features a circular cutout at each of her sides and beneath the neckline. The bottom of the fitted dress features a large puffed train that lines the bottom half of the dress and trails behind her. The star seems to have gotten to the monochrome...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kate Hudson Models Glamorous Looks in New Stuart Weitzman Holiday Campaign

Kate Hudson has always been a fan of fashion. From her on-screen styles to her elegant award show moments, it only makes sense that the star would team up with the celeb-favorite shoe brand Stuart Weitzman.  The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” actress is the star of the brand’s holiday 2021 campaign, “Moment to Shine.”  In honor of their 35th anniversary, the brand is celebrating the feeling of glamour as well as their longstanding red carpet legacy. Hudson is seen sporting a range of shoe silhouettes in the campaign photos. In one shot, the “Almost Famous” star is seen...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
HuffingtonPost

Macaulay Culkin Is Now A Gucci Model And Completely At Home On The Runway

Why settle for Kendall Jenner or a Hadid offspring for your next runway show, when you could have ... Macaulay Culkin?. Call it a Culkin-aissance because there’s no better time to be a part of the famous family. While his brother Kieran is starring on the buzziest drama of the moment, Macaualy has gone from child star to full-fledged Gucci model.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Cosmopolitan

Camila Mendes wears fierce Versace outfit in Los Angeles

Since strutting her way into our lives (and hearts) back in 2017 as Riverdale's #iconic Veronica Lodge, Camila Mendes has remained one of our fave celebs to keep up with. From sharing candid no-makeup selfies to her rumoured reconciliation with co-star Charles Melton, we're all about the latest Cami news. Now, the star has just gone and gifted us with another fab update, this time on the fashion front, with a truly incredible outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Porter
Person
Melissa Mccarthy
Person
Simone Biles
Footwear News

Pamela Anderson Stuns in Black Maxi Dress & Matching Pumps at Launch Party for Son’s Clothing Line

Pamela Anderson is a proud mom at The Webster in Los Angeles on Thursday. The 54-year old icon looked flawless in black maxi dress with matching pointed pumps, while she supported her eldest son Brandon Thomas Lee for the launch of his preppy clothing line called Swingers Club Capsule Collection. The brand’s pastel chinos, polo shirts, varsity jackets, and corduroy baseball caps were all on display at the party. He kept the ’90s style in the family while celebrating at the fashion boutique, with a white T-shirt, baggy light-wash jeans with a silver chain, a bright blue “Rock And Roll” trucker cap,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union Arrives in a Striking Cutout Dress and Blue Sandals With Dwyane & Zaya Wade for Gucci’s Love Parade Show

Gabrielle Union was all Gucci and all smiles on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. The actress arrived to Italian house’s latest catwalk extravaganza dubbed Gucci Love Parade, with her husband Dwyane Wade and his daughter Zaya, donning a camel-hued, long-sleeve dress with chic cutouts and a high leg slit. The 49-year old jazzed up her neutral frock, also by Gucci, with sleek silver sandals with a matching clutch. The Hollywood Walk of Fame was shut down for creative director Alessandro Michele’s star-studded runway show, with 100 looks modeled by the famous likes of Jared Leto, Macaulay Culkin, Jodie Turner-Smith, St. Vincent and Miranda...
LOS ANGELES, CA
whowhatwear

Elle Fanning's Viral Belly Top Was Held Together by the Tiniest Chain

If you thought Elle Fanning's costumes on The Great were good, just wait until you see her most recent red carpet appearance. On Monday, celebrities ranging from Zoë Kravitz and Kaia Gerber to Amanda Gorman and Tessa Thompson flocked to the Getty Center in Los Angeles for the sixth annual 2021 InStyle Awards. During the soirée, many in fashion were honored, including Fanning's longtime stylist Samantha McMillen, who took home the Stylist of the Year Award. As for the award for best dressed, that, according to us, goes to Fanning herself. Her sculptural belly top—which was embellished with large oval-shaped crystals and held up by the slightest of gold chains—is already becoming a viral sensation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instyle#Monochrome#Satin#The Instyle Awards#Citizen Watches Bird In#Cadillac
Life and Style Weekly

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Rocks Black Shorts and Funky Jacket at ‘Eternals’ Afterparty After Changing Out of Mom’s Dior Dress

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has been crushing it as a total fashionista with her stylish red carpet looks during mom Angelina Jolie‘s Eternals premiere events. While she posed in a rewear of one of Angie’s stunning Dior dresses at the London premiere on Wednesday, October 27, she got much more comfortable in streetwear for the film’s afterparty.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Regina King Suits Up in Pink With Bronze Sandals for Hollywood Walk of Fame Cement Handprint Ceremony

Regina King left her mark — quite literally. The Oscar and Emmy-winning actress placed her handprints and footprints in cement outside of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood , Calif., on Thursday. Her prints joined the likes of regarded actors and actress from Tom Cruise to Frank Sinatra and Cher. The ceremony was held six days before her latest film, “The Harder They Fall,”which begins streaming on Netflix. To the prestigious ceremony, King donned a light pink suit. Her tailored outfit featured a jacket with matching pink buttons, a light pink top underneath and trousers. She added a cuff bracelet and a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Footwear News

64K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy