Melissa McCarthy Brought the Celeb Favorite Monochrome Trend to the InStyle Awards in a Matching Set and Sleek Satin Pumps

Melissa McCarthy brought the celebrity favorite monochrome trend to the red carpet at the 2021 InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California.

The “Nine Perfect Strangers” actress wore a matching set that featured a flowy oversized shirt and fitted pants. The top boasted pleats that ran down the front as well as a slight ruffle finish at the seams and on the sleaves. The neckline was cut into a v-neck shape with a ribbon connecting it together.

She accessorized with a small top handle clutch bag with a metal clasp and more gold detail at the sides.

For footwear, McCarthy elevated her look with a pair of sleek open-toe pumps. The deep blue shoes gave the star some height and had a satin exterior. The focal point of the shoes was the criss-cross design that ran across her toe-bed.

The annual InStyle Awards honor the year’s top talents in the fields of fashion, beauty, and pop culture. This year’s ceremony, held at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California, honored a range of individuals including Simone Biles and Congresswoman Katie Porter. This year’s event was sponsored by Christian Louboutin, Fiji, Citizen Watches, Bird in Hand Wine and Cadillac.

