Public Safety

Eliza Dushku Slams ‘Near-Constant’ Sexual Harassment on CBS Set at House Hearing

By Kana Ruhalter
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Actor Eliza Dushku described being sexually harassed, fired, and then forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement on the CBS show Bull in front of the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, reports Variety. Dushku said she was promised a recurring role in Season 1...

Comments / 0

