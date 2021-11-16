University Christian volleyball duo named all-state

BRANDON – Pierre Governor hitter Ayvrie Kaiser and setter Lily Sanchez were named to the 2021 All-ESD volleyball team, released Friday. Kaiser is the Governors’ leading scorer and Sanchez handles a lot of the assists in Pierre’s setup of two setters. She also has contributed kills for Pierre, who is 16-5 heading into the SDHSAA AA State Volleyball Tournament. Pierre will play a first-round match with Brandon Valley Thursday at Summit Arena at the Monument in Rapid City. Coverage will begin Thursday at 2:15 on The Official Voice Of The Pierre Governors, River 92.7 and at the River 92.7 page at the DRG News app & drgnews.com.
