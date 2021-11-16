University Christian volleyball duo named all-state

Clarinda senior Ashlyn Eberly has earned academic all-state honors. Eberly was one of 25 girls to earn the honor from the Iowa Association of Track Coaches. To earn academic all-state honors, an athlete must be a senior, have a cumulative grade point average of 3.8 or higher, have a cumulative ACT score of 28 or higher and either qualify for the state cross country meet or finish in the top 30 at a state qualifying meet during the year of application.

CLARINDA, IA ・ 11 DAYS AGO