HERSHEY – This was like frosting on the cake. The Corry girls cross-country team wrapped up its memorable season with a 10th-place finish at the PIAA State Meet on Saturday. "It is really hard to judge where you stack up prior to the state meet against the other teams, because everyone runs on different courses and we haven't run against a majority of the teams in the meet," admitted coach Ryan Kelly. "I told the girls I thought we could end up between 10th and 15th, so I am absolutely thrilled with a 10th place.

CORRY, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO