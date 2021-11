Jamie Dornan is well-known for his role as Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades movies, and the actor recently opened about the most "f—ing difficult" part of starring in the franchise. While speaking to British GQ about his newest film, Belfast, Dornan reflected on Fifty Shades of Grey, and offered his perspective on how the series was received. "There's nothing like Fifty Shades in terms of, it was based on books and we were staying very close to these books," he began.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO