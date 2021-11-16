ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

On the Lookout: Two juveniles hit in separate shootings; investigators seek tips

By Heather Skold
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sBGbV_0cyl4mC500

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two separate shootings, two different areas, two juveniles targeted -- despite the similarities in the suspect vehicles, investigators believe the shootings are not connected.

The first shooting occurred the afternoon of November 3rd, 2021, around 1:48 p.m., near East 6th Street and North Iola Avenue in Pueblo.

A boy was struck by gunfire and is now recovering from "significant" injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ir3Iv_0cyl4mC500
Pueblo Drive-By Shooting Suspect Vehicle (PPD)

Pueblo Police do have a suspect vehicle they are trying to identify. It is a silver-colored four-door sedan, with a sunroof.

If you recognize the car, or know who is behind this crime, call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 710-542-STOP, or Detective Ron Gravatt at 719-320-6022.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office Detectives are also trying to solve a shooting where a juvenile was shot.

This crime occurred on November 6th, 2021, in the 2300 block of Old Stage Road, in unincorporated El Paso County.

The victim has non-life threatening injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U6KwW_0cyl4mC500
El Paso County Shooting Suspect Vehicle (EPSO)

The suspect vehicle is similar; this one, however, is silver or gray in color, and appears to be missing its front driver side hubcap. It was captured on a surveillance camera speeding away, not long after the shooting.

If you know anything about the shooting, call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666.

The post On the Lookout: Two juveniles hit in separate shootings; investigators seek tips appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Stabbing suspect identified, from shelter-in-place in Security-Widefield

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday, a woman called 911 from the area of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School, located at 6910 Defoe Avenue in Security/Widefield, saying she had been stabbed.  The Fountain Police Department arrived on scene first and they discovered an adult female with serious stab wounds. They rendered The post Stabbing suspect identified, from shelter-in-place in Security-Widefield appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

31-year-old arrested, alcohol a suspected factor in crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department says alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the multi-vehicle crash at Woodmen Road and Duryea Drive. The crash happened Friday evening shortly after 9 p.m.  According to CSPD, a white Chevrolet Silverado came through the intersection of East Woodmen Road approaching Duryea Drive, striking a Toyota Camry The post 31-year-old arrested, alcohol a suspected factor in crash appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man shot in the face near south Colorado Springs, deputies investigating

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says a shooting is under investigation after a victim showed up at a nearby porch with a gunshot wound to his face Friday morning. EPCSO deputies say the call came in just before 6 a.m. and the caller reported that a man was bleeding The post Man shot in the face near south Colorado Springs, deputies investigating appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County Sheriff investigating overnight shooting

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight shooting. At 6 a.m. Thursday, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a local hospital where a shooting victim was being treated. After interviewing the victim, officers discovered an incident occurred at a residence in the 7000 The post El Paso County Sheriff investigating overnight shooting appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
El Paso County, CO
Cars
County
El Paso County, CO
City
Pueblo, CO
Local
Colorado Cars
Pueblo, CO
Crime & Safety
El Paso County, CO
Crime & Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

Aurora Police: 3 students shot in Aurora high school parking lot

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Three students were shot Friday in the parking lot of a high school in the Denver suburb of Aurora, and the school is on lockdown, police said Friday. The shooting came after six students from another Aurora high school were shot and injured Monday at a park near their school. The The post Aurora Police: 3 students shot in Aurora high school parking lot appeared first on KRDO.
AURORA, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Woodland Park police commander retires following third-party investigation

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Following several resignations and terminations within the police department, the City of Woodland Park informed 13 investigates of another Police Commander’s resignation on Friday. According to the City Manager, Woodland Park Police Commander Ryan Holzwarth retired from the department. Holzwarth was placed on leave In June after a criminal investigation The post Woodland Park police commander retires following third-party investigation appeared first on KRDO.
WOODLAND PARK, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Basement fire in northeast Colorado Springs Sunday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a basement fire in the northeast part of town Sunday afternoon. The fire is at 5126 Galena Dr. and CSFD Engine 10 was on scene, according to the fire department. CSFD reported the fire extinguished around 4:20 p.m. and said there were no The post Basement fire in northeast Colorado Springs Sunday afternoon appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police: man arrested after brief pursuit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a brief pursuit Wednesday, officers arrested a man for a felony warrant. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, Homeless Outreach Team Officers were addressing camping violations in Dorchester Park at 11:12 a.m. While addressing the violations, officers contacted two individuals wanted for warrants. Police say one individual was The post Colorado Springs Police: man arrested after brief pursuit appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Juveniles#Crime Stoppers#Ppd#Epso
KRDO News Channel 13

Multi-car crash closes northbound Powers Boulevard at Carefree Circle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police and first responders closed a section of northbound Powers Boulevard Friday afternoon due to a multi-car crash. Several vehicles were seen damaged in the road near Carefree Circle. According to Colorado Springs' Traffic, all northbound lanes were closed at that intersection. Information about injuries hasn't been released at this The post Multi-car crash closes northbound Powers Boulevard at Carefree Circle appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Multi-vehicle crash near Woodmen Rd. and Duryea Dr.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash at Woodmen Rd. and Duryea Dr. According to CSFD, three vehicles were involved in the accident. The crash is blocking the eastbound and westbound lanes of Woodmen. pic.twitter.com/7FL5iTooZn— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) November 20, 2021 Drivers are asked The post Multi-vehicle crash near Woodmen Rd. and Duryea Dr. appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Burglary suspect arrested after standoff with Pueblo County SWAT

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Deputies and SWAT officers with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office were called to secure a scene east of the city Tuesday morning as officers worked to arrest a burglary suspect. The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office set up near Jordan Road and 30th Lane, which is south of Highway 50, east The post Burglary suspect arrested after standoff with Pueblo County SWAT appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police search for robbery suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is looking for a robbery suspect. Monday, Sand Creek officers were dispatched to a business in the 1900 block of S. Murray Blvd. for a reported robbery. According to police, a man entered the store and left with an item without paying. When approached by The post Colorado Springs Police search for robbery suspect appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KRDO News Channel 13

Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal industrial accident southeast of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating an industrial accident that left one person dead Tuesday. The accident happened at a construction site near 7600 Wayfarer Drive. Emergency responders initially reported that the incident involved a tractor. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed to KRDO that one The post Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal industrial accident southeast of Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police ask for help identifying hit-and-run driver who seriously injured bicyclist

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police are asking for help finding the driver of a pick-up truck who they believe hit and seriously injured a bicyclist at the intersection of San Miguel Street and El Paso Street on Friday night. The accident happened around 4:00 p.m. on Friday, November 5. Police said the The post Colorado Springs Police ask for help identifying hit-and-run driver who seriously injured bicyclist appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Fatal shooting in Canon City under investigation

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says a 41-year-old man was shot and killed late Sunday in Canon City. Investigators with FCSO say the shooting happened around 9 p.m. near 1600 Locust Street. Deputies found the victim with a gunshot to the chest, and he died at the scene. Deputies arrested The post Fatal shooting in Canon City under investigation appeared first on KRDO.
CAÑON CITY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County Coroner’s Office breaks record number of autopsies in one day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office reports that they've broken a daily record with the number of autopsies completed in one day by completing 17 a couple of weeks ago. The number of overall death investigations is up too by about 600 this year compared to last. The cause of The post El Paso County Coroner’s Office breaks record number of autopsies in one day appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Pueblo’s East Side

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo Police officer was involved in a shooting incident with a suspect and police say a standoff occurred Monday morning in Pueblo's East Side. According to the Pueblo Police Department, the incident started when code enforcement officers went to a home just before 9 a.m. near 19th Street and N. The post 1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Pueblo’s East Side appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Shooting near Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs under investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting. Monday, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to North Academy Boulevard and Half Turn Road on reports a suspect who had multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants was in the area. Officers believed the suspect was possibly armed The post Shooting near Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs under investigation appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo County Sheriff: suspect steals ‘thousands of dollars worth of guns’ from 3 businesses

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man suspected of an overnight burglary spree. Deputies believe the man acted alone and managed to steal thousands of dollars worth of guns. The sheriff's office is linking one man to three robberies that happened early Monday morning. At 2:58 a.m., The post Pueblo County Sheriff: suspect steals ‘thousands of dollars worth of guns’ from 3 businesses appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police investigate fatal crash involving motorcycle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist. Saturday at 10:06 p.m., officers were notified of a crash at the intersection of Tutt Boulevard and Palomino Ranch Point. According to police, a motorcyclist was driving southbound on Tutt Blvd. A Nissan Sentra was making an The post Colorado Springs Police investigate fatal crash involving motorcycle appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy