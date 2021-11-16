ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

La-Z-Boy stock rallies more than 6% after 'record' sales, increased capacity

By Claudia Assis
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shares of La-Z-Boy Inc. jumped more than 6% in the extended session Tuesday after the furniture maker said its fiscal second-quarter sales hit a record, with the company...

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

46K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

