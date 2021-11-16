Police Log: 11-17-21

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Christopher Cuevas Batista , 19, of 26 Newhall St., was arrested and charged with disturbing the peace, keeping a noisy and disorderly house, and violating the city noise ordinance at 5:27 a.m. Tuesday.

Moises Rodriguez Pena , 33, of 55 Franklin St., Lawrence, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct, and interfering with a police officer at 5:51 a.m. Tuesday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 4 p.m. Monday at 28 Parkland Ave.; at 11:10 a.m. Tuesday at Broad and Washington streets; at 1:14 p.m. Tuesday at 969 Western Ave.; at 2:01 p.m. Tuesday at 480 Lynnfield St.

A report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash at 3:19 a.m. Tuesday on Hollingsworth Street.

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injury at 7:28 a.m. Tuesday at 316 Eastern Ave.; at 7:57 a.m. Tuesday at Centre Street and Western Avenue; at 1:48 p.m. Tuesday at Walgreens at 290 Broadway.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 3:31 p.m. Monday at 25 Pleasant St.; at 11:18 p.m. Monday at 63 Johnson St.; at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday at 25 Pleasant St.

A report of a breaking and entering at 3:55 a.m. Tuesday at 26 Washington St.

Gunshots

A report of a gunshot at 1:25 a.m. Tuesday at 60 Lovers Leap Ave.

Overdose

A report of an opiate overdose at 1:53 p.m. Tuesday on Beach Circle.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 3:06 p.m. Monday at 50 Orchard St.; at 4:58 p.m. Monday at 166 Washington St.; at 1:56 a.m. Tuesday at 10 Surfside Road.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 10:28 p.m. Monday at 5 Rockingham St.

MARBLEHEAD

Complaints

A report of a grandparent scam at 10:31 a.m. Monday on Evans Road.

A report of suspicious activity at 9:21 p.m. Monday on Lindbergh Road.

Theft

A report of a stolen passport at 2:32 p.m. Monday on Creesy Street.

A report of unemployment fraud at 7:25 p.m. Monday on Westminster Road.

PEABODY



Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injury at 10:34 a.m. Monday at Route 128 south and 208 Andover St. A woman was taken to Beverly Hospital.

A motor vehicle crash with a head injury was reported at 1:23 p.m. Monday at 232 Newbury St. and 550 Lowell St. State Police handled the crash.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 4:42 p.m. Monday on Andover Street; at 5:14 p.m. Monday at Dunkin’ Donuts at 3 Central St.

A report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash at 6:56 p.m. Monday at 210T Andover St. A motor vehicle crash into a tree was reported at 8:25 p.m. Monday at 26 Holten St. Lara Rocha De Santana, 33, of 23R Mason St., was issued a summons for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 4:17 p.m. Monday at 81 Endicott St. A caller reported a package was stolen from his front steps. The victim’s items were returned without incident.

A purse was reported stolen at 1:04 a.m. Tuesday at 261 Newbury St.

SWAMPSCOTT



Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 11:06 a.m. Saturday at 44 Humphrey St.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 3:27 p.m. Monday at 25 Pleasant St. A break-in to several vehicles was reported. The suspect was caught on tape.

Complaints

A report of suspicious activity at 9:37 a.m. Sunday at 352 Humphrey St. A caller reported finding a bag with a white substance in it. The caller was not sure if it was hazardous.

A report of a hazardous condition at 2:32 p.m. Sunday at Danvers Road and Essex Street. A possible sinkhole at the intersection was reported.

A drunk man was reportedly yelling profanities, slamming doors, and screaming the caller’s name at 10:29 p.m. Sunday at 1 Loring Ave.

Theft

A wallet was reported stolen from 1000 Paradise Road at 4:18 p.m. Saturday.

