Things aren’t exactly blooming at Madison Square Garden right now, especially over the last two weeks. The New York Knicks have found themselves stuck in the mud as they’ve dropped from 5-1 and first place to 7-6 and seventh place. One of the most frustrating stats fans are pointing to is the awful defense the Knicks have played. Last year, head coach Tom Thibodeau had this team playing great defense, finishing fourth in the NBA in defensive rating. However, things have not translated into 2021-22. The Knicks currently sit fifth-to-last in the same category.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO