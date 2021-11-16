ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyd's, homeowners among neighborhood beautification award winners

By By Vincent Lucarelli / The Blade
“It only takes a spark to get the fire going.”

Toledo City Councilman Cerssandra McPherson feels the city’s Neighborhood Beautification Contest, which wrapped its 2021 cycle Tuesday outside Boyd’s Retro Candy Shop in west Toledo with a small awards ceremony, is going to be the catalyst the city needs to start a renaissance and eliminate blight.

“Toledo, you should be excited and want to get in on this come next year,” she said at the ceremony where she was joined by Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz. “Let's all join in. Let's beautify our neighborhoods. Let's take in our city. This is our city. Let's take over our city by beautifying it.”

The contest, which commenced in July and had an application deadline of late August, picked 15 winners out of the 37 total applicants they received. This included 12 homeowners spread across each of Toledo’s six council districts except the third, which received no applicants. One small business, Boyd’s, as well as two blocks, the 3200 block of Cheltenham Road and 2300 block of Densmore Drive, were chosen as well.

Homeowners awarded for their properties included Gill Kelly of 4879 292nd St., Linda Deubner of 4211 Elmhurst Road, Steven Ayala of 3264 Beaumont Dr., Maurice Truss of 654 E. Lake Ave., Reyonday Williams of 2222 Meadowcroft Lane, Andre Clark of 2344 W. Grecourt Dr., Melodi Parker of 544 Belmont Ave., Nanci Hirsch of 211 South Ave., Earlene Barnett of 935 Prospect Ave., Thomas and Deborah Armstrong of 938 Prospect Ave., Benjamin and Anna Brown of 1010 Prospect Ave., and Bruce Cook of 5059 Cranston Dr.

A committee of seven individuals, five of which were members of the public appointed by city council, chose the winners after scoring each of the applicant properties on criteria like plant selection, a crisply painted front door, and a clear and inviting footpath. Winners were given recognition by the city and a plaque to hang on their property.

Mr. Cook and his West Toledo home were one of 14 applicants that were nominated by a neighbor, and he was floored to receive the honor.

“I didn’t know,” he said of his surprise nomination, “I just love working in my yard. My dad kept a really neat yard, and like one of the others winners said, it is therapeutic. If I got some music, I can be out there for hours.”

As was the case for many that were honored at Tuesday’s ceremony, the idea of civic pride was a big one for Mr. Cook, who worked for the city of Toledo like his father did and his son currently does.

“I feel that wherever you live, you should take pride, that’s your home, that’s your neighborhood, your city,” he said. “It’s contagious and when people start taking pride in their neighborhoods, as far as how they look, then they start to take pride in what kind of substance comes through their neighborhood. We've got to do whatever we can to save the things that we have.”

Rosalyn Clemens, the director of the city Department of Neighborhoods who was instrumental in making the contest what it is, stated that on a more basic level this initiative will help property values and quality of life. It will also be a boon for neighborhoods that experienced decline because of the loss of jobs that the city has experienced over the last 30 to 40 years.

Ms. Clemens was quick to point out what a great example Boyd’s Retro Candy Shop is of what the beautification program stands for.

Run by Pam Lloyd-Camp, the store’s bright pink façade and quaint stone arcade storefront, complete with a bell tower, has stood strong for over a decade, withstanding significant damage from a 2013 car crash that left the building structurally unsound and a potential closure in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Look at this business as an ambassador for this city,” Ms. Clemens said. “Despite many economic challenges, she's here, she's been here over 15 years and weathered the storm. That’s in no small part due to how this place looks. It attracts you. You want to stop in and see what she has, and that's what we're trying to promote.”

Organizers hope to bring this program back “bigger and better” in 2022.

