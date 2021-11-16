Trump Impeachment Attorney Running For NY AG

The trial attorney who served as the majority counsel during former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trials announced that he is running to become “The People’s Lawyer of New York.”

Dan Goldman, a Democrat who was the lead prosecutor in the first impeachment probe and as a staff counsel in the second, announced that he is running to replace New York Attorney General Letitia James, who previously announced a gubernatorial run.

The 45-year-old Goldman took to social media to announce his "people-powered campaign," vowing to be "an independent, experienced leader as the People's Lawyer."

He vowed not to “take a dime from corporate political committees,” and previously worked as a federal prosecutor in New York, where he took on Wall Street executives and Mafia bosses.

Goldman said that he would focus his campaign on the National Rifle Association, climate change, abortion, and “rogue CEOs” on Wall Street.

Others vying to replace James include former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who was an AG before taking office in Albany, Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez, and Fordham law professor Zephyr Teachout.

“Our nation faces an existential threat to our democratic ideals and the rule of law," Goldman stated.

"I’ve been on the front lines as a prosecutor and as impeachment counsel of Donald Trump. Now it’s time to lead again in today’s big fights. That’s why I’m running for NY Attorney General.”

