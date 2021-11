Minnesotans are getting their proposed property tax statements this week, and most of you are probably noticing a hike in what you have to pay next year.Driving the news: Overall 2022 preliminary property taxes statewide will increase by 4.5%, according to a report released this week by the Minnesota Department of Revenue.That compares to last year, when overall taxes only went up by 2.1%.Of note: These figures are preliminary and often decrease — if only slightly — when final city, county and school district budgets are approved.And your mileage may vary depending on how much your home's value has increased...

