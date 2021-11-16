ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

This Old Railroad Bridge Is The Last Of Its Kind In Texas

By Katie Lawrence
Only In Texas
Only In Texas
 5 days ago

Did you know there’s only one remaining railroad swinging bridge in Texas? The Riverside Swinging Bridge is over 100 years old, and it was a true feat of engineering for its time.

Built in the early 1900s along the route of the International & Great Northern Railroad Company, the Riverside Swinging Bridge is the last remaining swinging railroad bridge in the entire state of Texas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ohj1W_0cyl274P00
Google/Dennis Frantz
The bridge officially earned a rightful spot on the National Register of Historic Places in 1979.

The bridge was constructed by the Wisconsin Bridge and Iron Company, based in Milwaukee, and the parts were shipped via rail to Texas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LU4E2_0cyl274P00
Wikimedia Commons/Beth4073
A remarkable feat for its time, the Pratt truss structure has a swinging span of over 294 feet and measures more than 15 feet wide.

In the center of the bridge, you'll see a stone pillar whose purpose was to rotate the structure so that tall riverboats could pass.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oUFgg_0cyl274P00
Google/Dennis Frantz
The bridge was first turned during its inauguration ceremony, then once again during a 1926 flood to accommodate large logs and driftwood.

Believe it or not, the bridge was never used for traffic on the water, as barges and steamboats rarely traveled this far upriver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kz3qY_0cyl274P00
Google Streetview
In 1955, after the Missouri Pacific Railroad absorbed the line, the Riverside Swinging Bridge was welded into a fixed bridge, which it remains today.

If you have the chance to visit during autumn, we highly recommend doing so.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cne8y_0cyl274P00
Wikimedia Commons/Lee1Jamison
The scenery here is gorgeous in every season, but when fall leaves surround the bridge, it's an especially picturesque sight.

You'll find the bridge off of State Highway 19 in Huntsville, just northeast of the town of Riverside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OfsaD_0cyl274P00
Google Maps

Have you ever seen the Riverside Swinging Bridge in person? If so, we’d love to hear your thoughts on it in the comments section below! Don’t forget to check out our previous article for another historic bridge in Texas worth crossing.

The post This Old Railroad Bridge Is The Last Of Its Kind In Texas appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

