Max Comtois picks up the puck from the center line and strides in from the right side. He fakes forehand and then shifts to the backhand. His shot is saved. This is a microcosm of Comtois’s season to this point, his shootout attempt against the Vegas Golden Knights on Nevada Day in the Ducks’ dramatic 4-3 loss, in which they furiously came back from a 3-0 deficit only to fall in the skills competition.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO