Northern Westchester Man Sentenced For Attempted Murder As Hate Crime

A Northern Westchester man will spend more than a decade behind bars after being sentenced for stabbing a Black teen during an unprovoked dispute last year.

Ossining resident Robert McCallion, age 36, was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to a host of charges earlier this year after he stabbed a teenager repeatedly and attacked a medical professional at the Westchester County Jail.

In September, McCallion pleaded guilty to:

Attempted murder;

Attempted murder as a hate crime;

Two counts of first-degree assault;

Two counts of assault as a hate crime;

Two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Two counts of second-degree assault.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said that on March 13, 2020, McCallion used racial slurs as he stabbed a 17-year-old Black teen repeatedly at a North Highland Avenue apartment complex in Ossining where he lived.

The teenage victim, who was at the apartment complex visiting family at the time of the attack, was a stranger to McCallion at the time of the attack, the DA noted.

Ossining police investigators were able to track down McCallion, who was found nearby in the parking lot of the building with blood-stained hands and clothes.

The knife used in the attack was also recovered at the scene.

McCallion’s victim was found bleeding profusely nearby with stab wounds to her face and back in her family’s apartment. She was rushed to an area hospital, where she underwent surgery.

Rocah said that following his arrest, a search of McCallion’s apartment, where he lived with his father, led to the seizure of multiple weapons, including two loaded assault weapons in his bedroom.

While he was detained, Rocah said that on March 15, 2020, McCallion also attacked a medical professional at the Westchester County Jail in Valhalla.

“This was a brutal, despicable and cowardly attack by Robert McCallion on an innocent young woman because of the color of her skin,” Rocah said at the time of the guilty plea.

“Hate crimes such as this not only traumatize the victim, but the community as well, and will be prosecuted aggressively by this Office.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.