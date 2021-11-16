Kiowa Casino Cash for Food Drive presents check to local non-profits

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With the holiday season right around the corner, Kiowa Casino and Hotel will help those in need with money raised from their second annual Cash for Food Drive.

At the check presentation on Tuesday, November 16, Kiowa Casino presented a check totaling $13,361.28.

The casino held a cash-only drive from November 8 to 12 where guests who gave a minimum of five dollars could spin on the virtual wheel to win cash prizes up to $200.

The proceeds from this drive will benefit Wichita Falls Area Food Bank, Lawton Food Bank, Kiowa Tribe, and other area non-profits

Kiowa Casino Properties COO, Jon Peters, recognizes how important this drive is especially with the past two years many have endured.

“The holidays can be a difficult time for many people, especially after the hardships we’ve all endured over the past two years. With our continued cash-only approach, we’re making sure our families are taken care of, both inside our walls and at dining tables across the countries,” Peters said in a press release.

For over thirteen years, Kiowa Casino Properties has distributed more than 40,000 pounds of food each year from their annual canned food drive.

“By removing the need to bring physical goods, this people-first pivot of our food drive allows guests even more opportunity to give back and win. This is the kind of creative dedication the community can continue to count on from Kiowa Casinos,” Peters said in a press release.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.