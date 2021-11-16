Yellen extends to Dec. 15 date for potential debt default

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), an independent bureau under the US Department of Treasury, is the lead bank regulator in the US. Managed by the Comptroller of the Currency, it is a key federal agency in approving or denying national bank charters along with providing supervision for national banks and federal savings associations. In recent years, the OCC has become a forum for debate regarding the rise of digital banks, as well as neo-banks – Fintechs that provide bank-like services while not being a licensed bank. During the end of the Trump Administration, a fair amount of progress was made in the Fintech sector. Then acting Comptroller of the Currency, Brian Brooks took decisive action in clarifying certain compliance requirements for non-bank lenders, providing guidance on digital assets, as well as approving the first truly digital bank to receive a national bank charter.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO