ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Yellen extends to Dec. 15 date for potential debt default

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Congress Tuesday that she believed she would run out of maneuvering room to avoid the nation's first-ever default soon after Dec. 15. In a letter to congressional leaders, Yellen said that she believed Treasury could be left with insufficient resources to...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Janet Yellen, Democrats peddle pending-default lies, yet again

Janet Yellen should stop lying to the American people. The Treasury secretary’s open letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday oozed dishonesty. "While I have a high degree of confidence that Treasury will be able to finance the U.S. government through December 15," Yellen wrote, "there are scenarios in which Treasury would be left with insufficient remaining resources to continue to finance the operations of the U.S. government beyond this date."
CONGRESS & COURTS
schiffgold.com

Janet Yellen Faces the Nation and Lies About Inflation

After last week’s sizzling hot CPI data, inflation talk continues to dominate the news. The government and central bank have been insisting inflation is transitory. Now they’ve turned to a new spin tactic – recycling 1970s inflation propaganda. Treasury Secretary and former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen appeared on Face...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
wpsdlocal6.com

Treasury Secretary Yellen sets new debt ceiling deadline of Dec. 15

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday the federal government might be unable to pay its bills starting Dec. 15, pushing back a previous debt ceiling deadline and giving Congress almost two extra weeks to find a way to avoid what would be the first default in U.S. history. Yellen, urging...
U.S. POLITICS
stockxpo.com

U.S. Could Be Unable to Pay Its Bills as Soon as Dec. 15, Yellen Says

The U.S. government could run out of resources to meet the nation’s obligations as soon as Dec. 15, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday, renewing questions about how Democrats and Republicans in Congress will resolve a standoff about raising or suspending the federal borrowing limit. Ms. Yellen provided the fresh...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Janet Yellen
FOXBusiness

Yellen warns federal debt ceiling will be reached by Dec. 15

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen informed lawmakers Tuesday the federal government will reach its debt ceiling by Dec. 15, setting a timeline for what is expected to be a heated debate in Congress over raising the limit. Yellen’s projection is a slight extension over her initial estimate of Dec. 3. But...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Ap#The Highway Trust Fund
wsgw.com

Yellen tells Congress December 15 is new debt ceiling date

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the United States might not be able to pay its bills after December 15 as the United States barrels toward hitting the debt limit. The new so-called x-date comes just over one month after lawmakers reached a short-term deal to raise the debt limit into December.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FXStreet.com

US Treasury Sec. Yellen warns of a recession if the debt limit is not raised

When asked about debt, inflation, infrastructure and the economy, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned of a likely recession if the debt ceiling is not raised, in an interview with NPR Marketplace early Wednesday. “Both the Republican Party and the Democrats should raise the debt ceiling.”. “The Build Back Better...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
leedaily.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Is Arrving Soon? Latest Update

With inflation increasing day by day, stimulus checks have become a necessary means of survival for most people. The federal government has also stopped giving out these checks. Instead, the US states are now responsible for handing out financial aid to struggling families. These stimulus checks are particularly important for low to medium-income families with different eligibility criteria.
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Saule Omarova: Approval of Biden Administration’s Pick for Comptroller of the Currency is Looking Dicey

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), an independent bureau under the US Department of Treasury, is the lead bank regulator in the US. Managed by the Comptroller of the Currency, it is a key federal agency in approving or denying national bank charters along with providing supervision for national banks and federal savings associations. In recent years, the OCC has become a forum for debate regarding the rise of digital banks, as well as neo-banks – Fintechs that provide bank-like services while not being a licensed bank. During the end of the Trump Administration, a fair amount of progress was made in the Fintech sector. Then acting Comptroller of the Currency, Brian Brooks took decisive action in clarifying certain compliance requirements for non-bank lenders, providing guidance on digital assets, as well as approving the first truly digital bank to receive a national bank charter.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy