Topeka, KS

Washburn’s JJ Letcher earns MIAA special teams player of the year

By Glenn Kinley
 5 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn senior JJ Letcher has been named the MIAA special teams player of the year, the conference announced on Nov. 16.

Letcher has tallied 572 yards total on kick returns this year on only 21 attempts, good for an average of over 27 yards per return. The highlight of his special teams play came in a 90-yard kick return against Central Oklahoma.

The wide receiver/return man hybrid has also racked up 136 yards in punt returns this year. He’s averaging just under 10 yards per punt return.

Other Ichabod players featured on the MIAA awards list include quarterback Mitch Schurig, center Colton Dunkle and defense end Malick Fall who were all named first team All-MIAA.

Tight end Jace Williams and defensive lineman Lance Urban were given second-team All-MIAA honors.

The Ichabods finished the regular season 9-2 and will play at Harding on Saturday, Nov. 20 in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Emporia State soccer's season ends

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Cool flips and corner kicks couldn't keep the Hornets' season alive any longer. Bemidji State beat Emporia State 1-0 in the second round of the NCAA playoffs. Both teams had three shots on goal, but the Hornets outnumbered Bemidji State 9-5 in total shots. The match's lone goal came in the 33rd […]
Ichabods fall in NCAA first round

SEARCY, Ark. (KSNT) – Harding University's run game made Washburn football do a double-take. The Bison defeated the Ichabods 30-14 in Saturday's NCAA playoff game. Harding's triple-option offense controlled the game. Quarterback Preston Paden only completed one pass, but two running backs had more than 100 yards each. The Ichabods kept the score close for […]
ESU soccer wins NCAA tournament opener

EMPORIA (KSNT)- Emporia State soccer beat Northwest Missouri State on Friday for the third time, in the opening game of the NCAA central regional. The Lady Hornets came away with a 2-0 win, scoring once in each half. Their goals came from Aislinn Hughes and Alexis Cole. The Lady Hornets put up nine shots in […]
Local cheer teams place at KSHSAA Spirit Showcase

TOPEKA (KSNT) — High school cheerleaders from all across the state made the journey to Topeka to compete in the 2021 KSHSAA Spirit Showcase. For Topeka High School, this was their first time competing in the competition in eight years. "We haven't had any mess-ups and I'm pretty confident in our performances today," Aidan Miller, […]
Washburn University basketball is back in Lee Arena

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn University basketball team hosted Baker University Saturday afternoon in Lee Arena for their first home game of the season. Final score, Washburn 90, Baker University, 47. The next home game for the men's team is against the Oklahoma Baptist University on Tuesday, Nov. 23rd.
Chiefs wrangle the Cowboys 19-9

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Clyde Edwards-Helaire gave Chiefs fans a warm welcome in Sunday's game. The Chiefs defeated the Cowboys 19-9. Kansas City scored first with a Travis Kelce 4-yard rushing touchdown. Yes, rushing. On Dallas' ensuing drive, Frank Clark forced a fumble that Darius Harris recovered. That led to Harrison Butker's 37-yard field […]
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire will play vs. Cowboys

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — NFL Network reporter James Palmer says the Kansas City Chiefs will be activating second-year RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire off of injured reserve to play against the Dallas Cowboys. Edwards-Helaire went down with an ankle injury against the Buffalo Bills and has missed the last five games since. So far this season, […]
WAR ON 24 PREVIEW: Playoffs edition

(KSNT)- Rossville and Silver Lake will meet on the football field Friday with a trip to the state title game on the line. The Rossville and Silver Lake rivalry, commonly referred to as 'The War on 24' is one of the biggest rivalries in the state. The two towns are less than six miles away […]
Washburn volleyball player balancing law school with athletics

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Allison Sadler is in her fifth season with the Washburn volleyball team. "I will never get this opportunity again to play on this team, and it's something I think about every single day," Sadler said. Sadler is balancing playing in one of the country's top volleyball programs with law school. When she's […]
