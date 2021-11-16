ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelicans report Zion cleared for contact

By Aaron S. Lee
 5 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — A day after losing to the Eastern Conference-best Washington Wizards (10-3) , the beleaguered New Orleans Pelicans (2-13) announced that third-year forward Zion Williamson “has been cleared to participate in contact drills.”

According to the report received on Tuesday afternoon, Williamson’s workouts will begin with one-on-one drills and progressively lead towards full-team workouts.

No magic ending: Pelicans lead by 19 early, fall to Wizards

Williamson has missed what has been a woeful start to the season after undergoing offseason surgery to repair a fractured right foot . The 21-year-old was medically cleared Dr. Richard Ferkel of Southern California Orthopedic Institute and Dr. Scott Montgomery of Ochsner Health after having undergone imaging on the injury last Thursday.

No timeline was issued regarding the return of the 2020-21 NBA All-Star back into the Pelicans lineup.

New Orleans has won one of their last 10 games.

The Pelicans travel to Miami to take on the Heat (9-5) Wednesday night.

