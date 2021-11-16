Protesters Gather Outside of Catholic Leaders Debate on Controversial Communion Guidelines

The US has condemned what it called the “intimidation tactics” of the Cuban government ahead of planned protests on Monday calling for greater political freedoms.Secretary of State Antony Blinken released a lengthy statement on Sunday saying the US “stands with the people of Cuba” and calling on the Cuban government to “listen to the voices of their people”.Protesters will take to the streets across the country for the Civic March for Change on Monday to demonstrate against the nation’s Communist government regime, to demand the release of political activists and to call for freedom and democracy.This comes after thousands first...

ADVOCACY ・ 7 DAYS AGO