Protesters Gather Outside of Catholic Leaders Debate on Controversial Communion Guidelines

By Meghan Roos
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Catholic leaders in the U.S. have said they do not plan to provide a national policy regarding which politicians can or cannot receive...

Daily Gate City

US Catholic bishops OK Communion document

U.S. Catholic bishops vote to approve a teaching document on Communion that has been linked to debates over whether Catholic politicians should receive the sacrament if they support abortion rights. (Nov 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP...
WBUR

U.S. Catholic bishops avoid conflict with Biden in Communion vote

After months of controversy, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops opted not to prevent President Biden and other public figures who support abortion rights from receiving Holy Communion. John Carr, the founder and co-director of the Initiative on Catholic Social Thought and Public Life at Georgetown University, shares his analysis.
Joe Biden
Pope Francis
shorelinemedia.net

Protest at US Catholic Bishops Conference

A protest was held outside the general assembly of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, whose members were discussing a teaching document linked to whether Catholic politicians should receive Communion if they support abortion rights. (Nov. 16) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can...
newwaysministry.org

Pro-LGBTQ Catholics Rally Outside U.S. Bishops’ Meeting Around Communion Denial

A network of U.S. Catholic reform groups held a demonstration outside the Baltimore hotel where the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops are meeting to push back against attempts to deny Communion to pro-LGBTQ and pro-choice politicians. About 50 people attended the “Bread, Not Stones” rally in Baltimore sponsored by the...
WBAL Radio

U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops Debates Eucharist Document

U.S. Catholic bishops are preparing a teaching document on Communion, which some are linking to debates over whether Catholic politicians like President Joe Biden should receive Communion if they support legal abortion. First, they have heard a caution from Pope Francis' top representative to the United States. Archbishop Christopher Pierre...
newwaysministry.org

Pope Francis Writes Letter to Gay Catholic In Support Of Catholics Who Ministered During AIDS Crisis

Pope Francis has commended the ministry of Catholics who cared for victims of HIV/AIDS, doing so in a letter to the gay author of a new book on the subject. The pope wrote an August letter to journalist Michael O’Loughlin, author of Hidden Mercy: AIDS, Catholics, and the Untold Stories of Compassion in the Face of Fear. In it, he both thanked the journalist for his book, and offered what O’Loughlin called a “decades-delayed papal blessing” on AIDS ministers. Francis letter reads, in part:
NPR

Biden-Xi Virtual Summit, COP26 Climate Concerns, Catholic Politicians And Communion

The White House says today's virtual summit between President Biden and China's Xi Jinping will balance competitive and common interests. COP26 is over, but not all climate delegates are happy with the outcome. And U.S. Catholic bishops are set to debate whether Catholic politicians who favor abortion rights should be denied communion.
The Independent

US condemns ‘intimidation tactics’ by Cuban government ahead of planned protests for political freedoms

The US has condemned what it called the “intimidation tactics” of the Cuban government ahead of planned protests on Monday calling for greater political freedoms.Secretary of State Antony Blinken released a lengthy statement on Sunday saying the US “stands with the people of Cuba” and calling on the Cuban government to “listen to the voices of their people”.Protesters will take to the streets across the country for the Civic March for Change on Monday to demonstrate against the nation’s Communist government regime, to demand the release of political activists and to call for freedom and democracy.This comes after thousands first...
Axios

U.S. bishops slated to debate whether Biden should receive communion

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops this week is expected to debate whether President Biden's support for abortion rights should disqualify him from receiving communion. Driving the news: At the organization's annual general assembly in Baltimore, the bishops are slated to vote on a document, which clarifies the meaning of "Holy Communion," Reuters writes.
Newsweek

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

