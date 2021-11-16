ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin gets truckload of donated food

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of pounds of food rolled into Feeding...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 1

Related
wxpr.org

Wisconsin's Deer Donation Program helps feed the hungry

Wisconsin’s deer donation program gives hunters a chance to enjoy their sport while also helping food pantries. Wisconsin’s gun deer season begins Saturday, and the Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters just how far one deer can go to feed families in need. In a partnership that goes back...
WISCONSIN STATE
manisteenews.com

Feeding America truck slated in Manistee on Monday

MANISTEE—The Feeding America truck will be returning to Manistee on Monday. The truck will be at the Armory Youth Project, located at 555 First St. in Manistee. The event will be drive-thru only again. "Feeding America donated 10,000 pounds of food for us to distribute into the community this month,"...
MANISTEE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
beloitcall.com

Donating to food banks and pantries

The United States has an abundance of food, yet many people still suffer from food insecurity and use food assistance such as food pantries and soup kitchens. It is estimated that 30 to 40 percent of the U.S. food supply is wasted. Donations of safe and healthy food help provide ...
CHARITIES
mysoutex.com

Hocheim donates $10K to food bank

The board of directors of Tynan’s Branch 16 for Hochheim Prairie Insurance unanimously voted recently to make a donation of $10,000 to the Coastal Bend Food Bank to help provide meals to Coastal Bend residents in need of assistance. Elaine Brundrett, president of the board, along with Raymond Brundrett presented...
BEE COUNTY, TX
WWL

Second Harvest Food Bank doubles food donation

LULING, La. — People across south Louisiana are reaching out for food and meal donations in numbers higher than ever before. And that's been going on for nearly two years now. There are a few reasons why the need is so great. At Second Harvest Food Bank's kitchen, it's busier...
LULING, LA
shorelinemedia.net

Food banks struggle to feed hungry as prices surge

U.S. food banks dealing with increased demand from families hit by the pandemic now face a new challenge: surging food prices and supply chain issues. The higher costs mean smaller servings and more limited food options as the holidays approach. (Nov. 10) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feeding America#Charity
Sandpoint Reader

Food Bank seeking Thanksgiving food donations

No matter what state the economy is in, it should always be a priority to keep the people fed. That’s the mission of the Bonner Community Food Bank, and with the upcoming holidays, donations are needed more than ever to make sure local families in need have enough for their dinner tables.
SANDPOINT, ID
Fox11online.com

Northeast Wisconsin Gives Thanks drives net more than 20,000 pounds of food donations

(WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin made Thanksgiving a happier one for neighbors in need, donating more than 20,000 pounds of food to three area charities. The food was collected during the FOX 11 Food Project: Northeast Wisconsin Gives Thanks drives. On Tuesday, people donated 12,000 pounds to Paul's Pantry during a collection outside the FOX 11 studios. The next day, people dropped off 5,100 pounds at Father Carr's Place 2B in Oshkosh. Finally, on Thursday, 3,195 pounds was collected outside the Woodman's in Grand Chute to benefit the St. Joseph Food Program.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WCAX

Feeding Chittenden launches virtual Thanksgiving food drive

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As we enter the holiday season, local food pantries are working overtime to make sure nobody goes hungry. Among them-- Feeding Chittenden, which is working to put turkey dinner on the table for thousands of Vermonters. We spoke with them to learn how people can help them with that mission, or get help themselves.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
NBC12

Kroger, Feed More partner to donate to 450 volunteers this Thanksgiving

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Kroger and Feed More are partnering up this Thanksgiving to give back to volunteers who have helped throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The grocer recently donated $4,500 to Feed More so the nonprofit can give each of its 450 volunteers a $10 Kroger gift card. During the week of Thanksgiving, Meals on Wheels volunteer drivers deliver Thanksgiving meals to recipients on more than 108 routes across 14 localities throughout greater Richmond and the Tri-cities.
RICHMOND, VA
WDTN

Nonprofit seeking donations for Wreaths Across America

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The mission of Wreaths Across America is to remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach our children the value of freedom. An organization based in Colorado Springs is looking for some help to honor our nation’s heroes who are buried in Ohio. Senior Veterans Inc. is raising money to […]
DAYTON, OH
case.edu

Donate your old shoes for America Recycles Day

The Office of Energy & Sustainability and Sustainability Ambassadors are offering an opportunity to recycle old shoes on America Recycles Day (Nov. 15). A table to accept donations will be set up in Tinkham Veale University Center Monday, Nov. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 1 to 5 p.m.
ENVIRONMENT
Reading Eagle

Weis Markets donates $450K to Paralyzed Veterans of America

Weis Markets donated $450,000 to Paralyzed Veterans of America, a nonprofit organization dedicated solely to supporting veterans with spinal cord injuries, disorders, and diseases, like MS and ALS, and all people with disabilities. Officials from Weis Markets presented the check to the organization on Friday, Nov. 12, at the company’s Perry Hall, MD, store.
PERRY HALL, MD
KSN News

Cargill donates 4 truckloads of turkeys to Kansas Food Bank ahead of Thanksgiving

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Food Bank received four truckloads of Honeysuckle White turkeys from Cargill on Friday. The food bank also received a monetary donation through Cargill Cares. It is 15th year that Cargill has provided turkeys for distribution through the Kansas Food Bank, and its network of partner agencies. “One of our […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy