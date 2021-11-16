Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin gets truckload of donated food

(WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin made Thanksgiving a happier one for neighbors in need, donating more than 20,000 pounds of food to three area charities. The food was collected during the FOX 11 Food Project: Northeast Wisconsin Gives Thanks drives. On Tuesday, people donated 12,000 pounds to Paul's Pantry during a collection outside the FOX 11 studios. The next day, people dropped off 5,100 pounds at Father Carr's Place 2B in Oshkosh. Finally, on Thursday, 3,195 pounds was collected outside the Woodman's in Grand Chute to benefit the St. Joseph Food Program.

