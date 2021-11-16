ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Pensacola sexual predator sentenced to 40 years in prison

By Carey Cox
 5 days ago

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A Pensacola man has been sentenced for 40 years in prison and is designated a sexual predator.

Matthew Wayne Niau of Pensacola was previously found guilty of three counts of sexual battery (engaging in sexual battery while in position of familial or custodial authority). During the trial, it was revealed that Niau had been having sex with a minor child for a period of several months during 2019.

Prosecuting attorney Carrie Gilmer said the sentence “provides some much-needed justice and closure to the victim.”

