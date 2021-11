If the engine is the beating heart of the truck, and the telematics system its brain, then the tires are the legs, enabling it to complete its runs day in and day out. The top objective of the effective fleet manager should be to assist in reducing commercial vehicle operation expenses and eliminate emergency repairs that create huge financial setbacks with downtime. When working with fleet customers, this should be the goal of the commercial tire dealer, too. Ultimately, the goal is to lower “cents-per-mile.” One way to do that is through a great truck tire management program. Below are a few tips for you to up your game with your fleet customers.

INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO