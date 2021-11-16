Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting at house party in Leroy

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened in the Leroy community on Saturday, Nov. 13.

Deputies say at about 3:30 p.m. they responded to the 100 block of Batley Road in reference to a man shot in the stomach. They say 48-year-old Robert Walker of Wagarville was shot while attending a party, at which he got into various arguments and fights with other partygoers. The man began fighting with one of the partygoers, a 50-year-old man, who ultimately shot him in the stomach. Walker was taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 50-year-old man who fired the gun reported the shooting to law enforcement and is cooperating with the investigation. No charges have been filed.

