The second season of Demon Slayer is taking the opportunity to retell the story of the Mugen Train, the arc which helped propel the first movie of the Shonen franchise to such heights that it became the biggest anime movie in history. With Tanjiro, Inosuke, Zenitsu, and Rengoku struggling with their wildest dreams caused by the demon Enmu, this episode once again gives us a look at the demon's true form, which is even more disturbing than the smaller size we've become familiar with wherein his hands have mouths of their own and his veins are popping out.

COMICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO