ELMONT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There is joy for most New York Islanders fans as the team’s long-awaited new home, UBS Arena, prepares for its opening on Nov. 20. But some disabled fans claim their health and safety was forgotten amid the hoopla, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Wednesday. Charles Razenson of Hicksville is a huge Islanders fan, a season ticket holder for 20 years. Since he and his wife, Helen, were in a major car accident, they use handicapped-compliant parking spots. “You’ve got people in wheelchairs and walkers that have to get on to a tram,” Razenson said. The excitement they felt for the opening...

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO