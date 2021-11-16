ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Faces of the Unvaccinated: New Haven pastor refused to get ‘bullied’ into getting the COVID-19 vaccine

By Darren Kramer
WTNH
WTNH
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QvQZn_0cykvXYB00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – News 8 is introducing you to people from Connecticut who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

A New Haven pastor says he will not be bullied into getting a vaccine.

“Even though we are in a pandemic, we’re blessed. Even though they are telling you you’ve got to do this, you’re blessed. Stand on the promises of God,” said Pastor John L. Lewis.

Pastor John L. Lewis was preaching to churchgoers at New Haven’s Christ Chapel New Testament Church . He says he won’t get a COVID-19 vaccine because he doesn’t trust it and that the Black community in particular doesn’t want to be told what to do.

COVID-19: Health Equity Considerations and Racial and Ethnic Minority Groups

“I don’t trust this nation and what it tries to do, the things that it has done to us as a people. I’m uncomfortable with that,” Lewis said.

Lewis says one of the big reasons he doesn’t trust the vaccine is that information about COVID and the vaccines keep changing.

“Oh, by the way, did you know now you can mix and match the vaccines? When before they were saying they were separate,” Lewis said. “Come on, man, that’s unbelievable. Look at how many times this stuff switches.”

Keith Grant is the Senior System Director for Infection Prevention at Hartford HealthCare . He says that as an understanding of COVID has grown, information has changed and that has some people concerned. Grant says one thing has not changed.

“There are some things we are very sure of and one of the things is how effective the vaccine has been,” Grant said.

Myths and Facts about COVID-19 Vaccines

Lewis says he gets a lot of his vaccine information from social media, with one of his sources recently punished on Facebook, accused of spreading bad vaccine information. Among the topics, conspiracy theories about Bill Gates.

“I hear conversations about Mr. Gates. He wants to depopulate, he wants depopulation. That’s scary to me. For a man to have money like that,” Lewis said.

The pastor also says he doesn’t believe all those people died of COVID.

RELATED: F aces of the Unvaccinated: Local nurse explains her reasoning for not getting vaccinated, not letting children get COVID-19 vaccine

“I would like to see the data on those individuals who have supposedly passed from COVID and what were their health conditions. More than one person has said to me, ‘the death numbers aren’t real, those people had other medical conditions. They don’t die of COVID,’” Lewis said.

Lewis says he doesn’t tell his community not to get the vaccine, but he does tell them they shouldn’t be bullied into it.

“I’m not against it and I’m not saying people should get it. Whatever you want to do, it’s your choice. I fight for the people’s choice,” Lewis said.

For information about COVID-19, click here .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 30

Tesha Tillman
4d ago

I Totally agree the Vaccine is not what they say it is and it’s pretty scary to me when your trying to make people inject something into their body and no everyone didn’t die from Covid 💯lies

Reply
8
jessica wright
4d ago

My God!!! ,hes the only Black Minister ,That I know is that standing his ground as for truth, I'm shocked,I to refuse to be bullied, Elohi. will take care of all these nuts,.This vivid put no fear in me!!!!!!

Reply(2)
5
Debbie
4d ago

The congregation shouldn’t serve a Pastor who doesn’t put his church first. The promises of God is obey the laws of the land. Romans 13:1-2

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTNH

Subdivision’s social posts reflected fear before Arbery shot

But in the year before Arbery's death, the posts in the Facebook group for the subdivision where McMichael lived portray a neighborhood increasingly on edge over low-level incidents, with residents swapping suspicions, keeping children inside, and becoming willing to take matters into their own hands.
BRUNSWICK, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Connecticut Society
New Haven, CT
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Connecticut State
New Haven, CT
Coronavirus
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Society
New Haven, CT
Health
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gates
WTNH

Thanksgiving travelers already hitting the road

(WTNH) — Days before Thanksgiving, New Englanders are already traveling to get to their holiday destinations. The numbers are expected to be just shy of pre-pandemic levels, with the majority hitting the roads.  It’s a tradition for Rachael Konigsberg of New Haven to spend Thanksgiving with her aunt and uncle in Upstate New York.  However, […]
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Hartford Healthcare#Covid 19 Vaccines Lewis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WTNH

CT Dept. of Transportation in dire need of snowplow drivers

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The colder months are here, which means our first snowstorm will be here before you know it. But, there’s an urgent need for snowplow drivers as there’s a shortage statewide. They’re gearing up for winter at JV III Construction in Rocky Hill, getting their plow trucks ready to go for […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

WTNH

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy