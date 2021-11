Turtle Rock Studios has released the Back 4 Blood November update and it has unleashed tons of fixes, improvements, and more. In a new developer update by the game studio, the November update offers a lot of bug fixes including the fix of a bug that the Specials would duplicate their spawn cards, compounding as players progressed through levels, which made it more difficult to complete. This overwhelmed the Cleaner teams and got them wiped out a lot of times. More fixes will be done in future patches as they uncover more into these spawning issues to smoothen the gaming experience.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO