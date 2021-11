EA DICE’s Battlefield 2042 has received so many bad reviews that it is now one of the top ten worst games on Steam. Battlefield 2042 has had a rough time on Steam, rapidly achieving a mostly negative rating based on user reviews. As a result of the poor response, the title has sunk to the bottom 100 games on Steam, according to steam250.com (via Forbes). It currently holds the number eight position just two days after its official launch.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO