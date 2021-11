FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in northern Colorado, the Department of Defense is deploying a team of medical workers to Fort Collins in an effort to better address the crisis. A team of roughly 20 nurses, providers and respiratory therapists will arrive at Poudre Valley Hospital next week and are assigned to help manage the spike in hospitalizations for the next month. (credit: CBS) The additional support is being funded by FEMA, and comes after Gov. Jared Polis issued a request for more assistance battling the virus. Currently, most hospitals across northern Colorado are operating their...

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO