‘Armed, dangerous’ suspect likely no longer in Corbett area
CORBETT, Ore. (KOIN) — The search for a 23-year-old man wanted for the attempted murder of a Wasco County deputy focused in the Corbett area for hours on Tuesday afternoon.
Logan Cantwell was believed to be in that area, officials confirmed, after callers reported someone was trying to steal a vehicle in the 44000 block of E. Larch Mountain Road. But the suspect was gone by the time deputies arrived shortly after 10 a.m.
The search prompted a reverse 911 call for residents to shelter in place, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. But that shelter in place advisory was lifted around 5 p.m. when authorities said they no longer believed Cantwell was in the area.
The reverse 911 call was sent to people who lived between the Multnomah County line to I-84 and Corbett High School to the community of Bridal Veil, authorities said.
Cantwell allegedly fired shots at a Wasco County deputy on November 13. He is 5-feet-6 and 150 pounds.
There is no threat to any schools, officials said.
